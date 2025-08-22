Fusion CX Strengthens India Delivery Network with New 1,000-Seat, 54,000 sq. ft. Siliguri Facility

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Fusion CX, a global customer experience (CX) and business process management leader, has launched a new 1,000-seat (∼3,000 shift seats), 54,000 sq. ft. delivery center in Siliguri, West Bengal. The center is designed as a hub for Ecommerce and Retail support, focusing on customer and seller experience while providing omnichannel solutions across voice, email, chat, social, and in-app messaging. This expansion strengthens Fusion CX’s presence in India and highlights Siliguri’s growing role as a center for talent and education.

The inauguration was attended by Shri Babul Supriyo, Honorable Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal, and Shri Gautam Deb, Honorable Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, along with Fusion CX co-founders Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi.

Strategic Value of Siliguri Expansion

Siliguri is emerging as a gateway city with strong talent and a thriving educational base, making it well-suited for scaling digital-first and knowledge-driven services. The new facility positions Siliguri as a hub for commerce CX, data annotation, and industry-specific services, enhancing Fusion CX’s global delivery capabilities.

“Siliguri’s rise as a CX hub is a milestone for the state, creating large-scale employment opportunities and showcasing Bengal’s growing strength in the IT and BPM sectors,” said Shri Babul Supriyo, Honorable Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal.

“The Siliguri expansion underscores Fusion CX’s commitment to creating a next-generation hub for Ecommerce CX and advanced data-driven services,” Mr. Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Fusion CX.

“With its unique blend of talent, connectivity, and academic depth, Siliguri gives us the momentum to scale rapidly and deliver world-class solutions in CX, data services, and outsourcing,” Mr. Kishore Saraogi, Co-founder, Managing Director, and COO of Fusion CX.

Siliguri Delivery Centre – Highlights

Fusion CX’s Siliguri facility combines scale, technology, and employee-first design to meet the evolving needs of Ecommerce, Retail, and Quick Commerce enterprises.

Customer & Seller Support : End-to-end interactions across L1 and L2, including complaints, requests, catalogue management, lending, fraud prevention, ad sales, onboarding, and education.

: End-to-end interactions across L1 and L2, including complaints, requests, catalogue management, lending, fraud prevention, ad sales, onboarding, and education. Quick Commerce Solutions : Flexible staffing such as lean shifts, split shifts, and seasonal ramp-ups to meet dynamic demand.

: Flexible staffing such as lean shifts, split shifts, and seasonal ramp-ups to meet dynamic demand. Scale & Capacity : 54,000 sq. ft. facility with 1,000 seats (~3,000 shift seats) and 400+ FTEs managing multi-channel engagements currently from Siliguri.

: 54,000 sq. ft. facility with 1,000 seats (~3,000 shift seats) and 400+ FTEs managing multi-channel engagements currently from Siliguri. AI & Data Services : Implementing Data annotation, training data preparation, compliance, and advanced analytics powered by Omind’s automation.

: Implementing Data annotation, training data preparation, compliance, and advanced analytics powered by Omind’s automation. Employee-Centric Infrastructure : Modern training rooms, collaboration zones, and amenities that foster growth and performance.

: Modern training rooms, collaboration zones, and amenities that foster growth and performance. Omnichannel Delivery: Seamless engagement across voice, chat, email, social, and digital platforms.

Fusion CX’s new Siliguri facility is a testament to the company’s long-term vision: blending global scale with local strength to deliver next-generation CX solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fusion CX

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 176