Fulcrum Digital Unveils FD Ryze Infinity to Advance Enterprise AI Innovation

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Fulcrum Digital, a global leader in enterprise AI and digital transformation, launched FD Ryze Infinity, its enterprise Agentic AI platform designed to embed intelligence across business operations and software engineering at scale. The platform brings together three integrated capabilities, FDRYZE® Nexus for enterprise knowledge intelligence, FD RYZE® DocIntel for advanced document processing, and an AI-powered PDLC module for product engineering, all deployed on the customer’s own infrastructure, with no enterprise data leaving the organisation’s environment.

The platform launches with independently verified and publicly reproducible performance benchmarks. Fulcrum Digital evaluated FDRYZE® Nexus against two industry-standard datasets – Cord V2 and Synthdog – across parameters including Overall Accuracy, Text Fidelity, Semantic Accuracy, Numeric Reliability, Completeness, and Hallucination Control. Under documented testing conditions, Nexus achieved 89% overall accuracy on Cord V2 and 92% on Synthdog, outperforming Azure Document Intelligence by 10 to 13 points across every measured parameter. On Synthdog, the platform recorded 100% Text Fidelity, 100% Semantic Accuracy, and 100% Hallucination Control, while on Cord V2, both Hallucination Control and Completeness scored 94%. Fulcrum Digital has also published the complete benchmarking methodology, enabling organizations to independently validate and reproduce the results.

For regulated enterprises, financial institutions, insurers, healthcare providers, the architecture is as important as the accuracy. Every FD Ryze Infinity deployment runs on the customer’s own infrastructure: Azure, AWS, GCP, or on-premise. No data touches Fulcrum Digital’s systems or any third-party cloud. Compliance, data sovereignty, and governance requirements are met by design, not by policy. The platform also delivers a 40% lower Year 1 total cost of ownership than Azure Foundry. FDRYZE® Nexus goes from data access to a live working assistant in 48 hours.

Beyond knowledge intelligence, FD Ryze Infinity extends AI across the entire document and engineering stack. FD RYZE® DocIntel uses dynamic routing and a self-correcting Critic Agent to deliver accurate, auditable extraction across structured and unstructured documents. The platform’s AI-powered PDLC module operates through a multi-agent framework across the full Product Development Life Cycle – automating requirements gathering, test generation, legacy modernisation, code review, compliance, deployment risk analysis, and documentation. Enterprises can now embed intelligence not just into how they operate, but into how they build.

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“Enterprises don’t need another AI demo. They need a system that works on their documents, runs on their infrastructure, and shows its work. FD Ryze Infinity brings together enterprise knowledge intelligence, advanced document processing, and AI-powered engineering into one connected ecosystem, and we publish the benchmarks to prove it,” said Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital.

The launch comes at an inflection point for enterprise AI. The market is projected to grow from $3.35B in 2025 to $21.1B by 2030 at a 44.5% CAGR (MarketsAndMarkets). By 2028, organisations deploying multi-agent AI across business and engineering operations are projected to dominate their markets (Gartner, October 2025). The question enterprises are now asking is not whether AI works – it is whether vendors can prove it does. Fulcrum Digital’s answer is a published methodology and a reproducible test.

FD Ryze Infinity is available now across financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, higher education, and logistics.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fulcrum Digital

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