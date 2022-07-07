Fujitsu to Acquire Independent ServiceNow Consultancy – Enable Professional Services

- Advertisement -

Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Australia announced acquisition plans for independent ServiceNow-specialist, Enable Professional Services. This acquisition continues our approach of using M&A as a tool to support Fujitsu’s growth ambitions. Prior to this, Fujitsu Australia acquired data and AI-consultancy, Versor, and Microsoft-specialist, oobe. Enable Professional Services will operate as a stand-alone Fujitsu company for the foreseeable future, under the continued leadership of Bruce Hara. It will be re-branded ‘Enable, a Fujitsu company’.

With the acquisition of Enable Professional Services, Fujitsu will gain market-leading and award-winning expertise and experience to deliver ServiceNow advisory, consulting, and delivery services for customers across the region. The company’s ServiceNow capabilities and digital transformation specialist skills directly support Fujitsu’s portfolio transformation and will bolster future offerings for “Business Applications,” one of seven Key Focus Areas (KFAs) under Fujitsu’s new global Uvance business brand. Enable Professional Services currently operates in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, and India.

Award winning capabilities to accelerate digital transformation: Founded in 2014, Enable Professional Services is an award winning ServiceNow Elite partner that builds and implements industry-leading solutions that improve the customer and employee experience, enabling businesses to create value at speed. Through its end-to-end ServiceNow offerings delivered through specialist thought-leading practices, innovative proprietary solutions, and strong people-first culture, Enable Professional Services is leading the way in accelerating digital transformation in the region. The company was distinguished with four ServiceNow awards this year including Asia Pacific and Japan Elite Partner of the Year 2022, an award it has earned in the past three consecutive years for achieving overall excellence in certifications, customer satisfaction and ServiceNow pipeline growth.

From an industry perspective, this acquisition will accelerate Fujitsu’s experience, depth, and customer base in multiple industries including manufacturing, financial services and telecommunications. The acquisition will actively stimulate growth opportunities for Enable Professional Services’ current capabilities into both the local and global markets and provide industry-leading differentiation in ServiceNow services for current Fujitsu customers in Asia-Pacific.

