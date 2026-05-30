Fujitsu signs strategic partnership with Anthropic

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Fujitsu Limited announced that it entered a strategic partnership with Anthropic PBC. Through this strategic partnership, Fujitsu will combine Anthropic’s advanced AI technologies with Fujitsu’s long-established industry and business expertise, as well as its capabilities in building and operating systems in mission-critical domains. Through these efforts, Fujitsu will drive the full-scale acceleration of AI transformation for Japanese enterprises, while contributing to enhancing the safety and reliability of social infrastructure, including critical systems.

In recent years, AI has evolved beyond a tool for operational efficiency to become a foundational technology shaping corporate competitiveness and the stability of social infrastructure. At the same time, as cutting-edge AI becomes increasingly powerful, improper use may result in unintended consequences.



In sectors that underpin society—particularly government, finance, healthcare, defense, and critical infrastructure—it is essential to be able to utilize advanced AI with confidence and reliability. This requires not only implementation but also a continuous operational framework capable of delivering sustained value.



Fujitsu will first thoroughly adopt and utilize Anthropic’s AI technologies, including Claude, across its own organization. Through this hands-on use, Fujitsu will accumulate and expand practical expertise, thereby contributing to the advancement of AI transformation across Japanese enterprises and society.



As a company deeply involved in critical infrastructure in Japan and globally, Fujitsu also recognizes its responsibility to strengthen security in the AI era. Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will gain early access to Anthropic’s latest AI models and, by developing and delivering solutions that utilize these models, will provide customers with more advanced and practical AI applications.



Furthermore, Fujitsu also possesses its own AI technologies, including the AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and the Takane large language model (LLM). By leveraging these alongside Anthropic’s AI, Fujitsu will control the selection, design, and integration of optimal AI solutions based on customer requirements such as data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, security, and performance, and deliver them in a secure and reliable manner. On the premise of utilizing multiple AI systems, Fujitsu will combine Anthropic’s advanced AI with its own technologies to address diverse AI utilization needs.



In addition, Fujitsu will build on its existing initiatives toward a safe and secure AI society (AI Trust) and explore the application of its advanced technologies—including HPC and next-generation hybrid computing platforms such as quantum computing—within cutting-edge AI domains.



Through these efforts, Fujitsu will promote the social implementation of AI that ensures safety and reliability, enabling trusted use even in mission-critical domains.

Key Initiatives of the Partnership

Strengthening the FDE business through utilizing Anthropic’s AI services

Through this partnership, Fujitsu will leverage Anthropic’s Claude to strengthen and expand its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, which translates AI into tangible business value.



Fujitsu has accumulated practical FDE expertise through strategic collaborations with advanced technology partners including Palantir. By working closely with customers on-site and combining industry-specific knowledge with proprietary technologies such as Fujitsu Kozuchi and Takane, Fujitsu has enabled rapid implementation and adoption of AI—from use case design through deployment.



By combining this FDE model with Claude, Fujitsu will go beyond simple AI deployment and deliver AI applications that are directly linked to real business value, based on close collaboration with customers and deep industry expertise.

Evolution of cybersecurity

To strengthen cyber defense capabilities in the AI era, Fujitsu will promote enhanced cybersecurity across enterprises, critical infrastructure, and essential services. The company aims to transition from conventional, expert-dependent cybersecurity approaches to next-generation operational models in which human expertise and AI work in tandem to enable rapid response.



In particular, Fujitsu will enable both the utilization of AI and robust cyber defense in mission-critical domains. With the advancement of AI technologies, responding to cyber defense challenges has become a major societal issue. In collaboration with the Japanese government, we will leverage the knowledge gained to contribute to strengthening security across society as a whole.

Establishing and scaling an AI utilization model through internal practice

Approximately 100,000 Fujitsu Group employees will actively use Anthropic’s Claude to enhance and accelerate operations while validating safe and secure AI usage in practice. Specifically, Fujitsu will incorporate technologies that improve AI reliability and establish both technological and operational frameworks that ensure safety, transparency, and controllability in AI utilization. By returning the insights and standardized approaches derived from this process to customers, Fujitsu will promote highly reliable AI adoption among Japanese enterprises.



As announced in February 2026, Fujitsu is already advancing AI-driven development platforms and working on automating large-scale system upgrade processes using AI agents based on its proprietary Takane LLM. By combining these efforts with the use of Claude, Fujitsu aims to further enhance development productivity.

Mr. Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, Fujitsu Limited comments,“We see the rapid evolution and growth of AI as something that must be swiftly implemented in society and translated into value creation—this is a top priority for us as a technology company.



Through this collaboration, we will combine Fujitsu’s deep expertise across industries and business functions—particularly its extensive know-how in mission-critical domains—with Anthropic’s advanced AI models. In doing so, we aim to support the creation of new value across industries and realize a trustworthy, AI-driven society.”

Mr. Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO in charge of Solution Services

Mr. Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO in charge of Solution Services comments,“Fujitsu will become Customer Zero by thoroughly utilizing Claude alongside its own technologies Takane and Kozuchi to fundamentally transform internal operations and development.



We will immediately apply the knowledge gained from this transformation to customers, enabling not just AI implementation but full business transformation. Through this partnership, we will further strengthen and accelerate our FDE model, ensuring that AI is continuously translated into real value through deep engagement with customer operations.



This will accelerate structural transformation of business and enable a shift toward high-value-added business models. Through our own transformation, Fujitsu will strongly lead AI transformation in Japan.”

Mr. Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic PBC

Mr. Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic PBC comments, “The institutions that anchor Japanese society — its banks, its hospitals, its government, its critical infrastructure — hold AI to the highest standard. Fujitsu has been the technology partner to those institutions for decades, and they are now deploying Claude to 100,000 of their own employees and building a 1,000-person engineering team to bring it to their customers. This is one of the most consequential commitments to frontier AI in the Japanese market, and we’re proud for Anthropic to be the partner Fujitsu trusts to deliver on that commitment.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fujitsu

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