Fujisoft Demonstrates Advanced AI-Powered Site Security System on AMD Embedded+ Platform

- Advertisement -





Fujisoft, a global IT solutions provider, is developing an AI-enhanced physical security system built on the AMD Embedded+ platform that integrates FPGA adaptability with x86 processing performance into a unified architecture.

Fujisoft’s next-generation security system moves beyond merely detecting motion. It enables AI-based image recognition that dramatically increases detection accuracy and reduces false positives. Fujisoft completed a demonstration unit in 2025 and is now refining the solution for broader deployment.

AMD Embedded+ platform

At the core of the solution is the AMD Embedded+ platform. It combines an AMD Ryzen™ Embedded processor and a Versal™ adaptive SoC on a single board to enable AI inference and low-latency processing on a variety of sensors using programmable I/O. The pre-integrated architecture minimizes design complexity and costs, and it helps accelerate time to market.

“By combining both adaptive and x86 embedded technologies into a single, integrated solution, the AMD Embedded+ platform fully leverages Fujisoft’s strengths in both hardware and software development,” said Mr. Naoya Yanagitsubo, Fujisoft manager. “Through conversations with various customers, we have identified specific challenges, and we believe that Embedded+ is well positioned to address and solve these issues.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fujisoft

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 126