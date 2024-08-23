FUJIFILM India Showcases SC285 S and Apeos C2450S at Chennai Print Expo 2024

- Advertisement -

FUJIFILM India – a leading imaging company, unveiled its latest innovations, the SC285 S and Apeos C2450S, at the Chennai Print Expo 2024. The SC285 S is a high-performance product that offers expanded color capabilities, with 5 stations and options of additional colors over CMYK, making it an excellent choice for customers seeking vibrant and accurate color reproduction. With its new ink options and advanced features like smart monitoring gate, the SC285 S sets a new standard in delivering rich, precise, and consistent color outputs while maintaining sophisticated color management. The Apeos C2450S is equipped with user-friendly features and robust security measures, ensuring smooth and secure operations for businesses of all sizes. It is particularly suited for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) and small office/home office (SOHO) environments.

The Chennai Print Expo 2024 served as a dynamic platform for FUJIFILM India to connect with industry professionals and showcase these groundbreaking products. This display provided attendees with a comprehensive view of Fujifilm’s diverse and innovative product range.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said, “We have created value from innovation by bringing diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people – who achieve their aspirations and give smiles to the world – together. This is at the heart of the Fujifilm Group’s Purpose – Giving our world more smiles. Based on our purpose, these new additions to Fujifilm’s lineup are designed to enhance efficiency, quality, and versatility in the print industry. With these products, Fujifilm reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. This approach ensures that Fujifilm remains a leader in technological advancements, empowering businesses to thrive in a competitive market.”

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India expressed his excitement, “We’re excited to unveil the SC285 S and Apeos C2450S, our latest advancements in the industry. These products exemplify Fujifilm’s steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence, offering state-of-the-art features and top-tier performance. With the increasing demand for versatile, high-quality printing solutions, these new offerings are designed to meet the market need for precision and efficiency. Our commitment to raising industry standards ensures that our customers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape. As we continue in our endeavor to innovate and provide superior solutions, we look forward to forging strong partnerships with our customers, working together to achieve mutual growth and unparalleled success.”

The Apeos C2450S is a versatile multifunction printer that delivers fast printing at 24 ppm in both color and monochrome, with a high-resolution output of 1,200 x 2,400 dpi thanks to advanced LED printhead technology and Image Registration Control Technology (IReCT), ensuring precise image reproduction. The Apeos C2450 S features single-pass duplex scanning at 50 ppm for color and 60 ppm for monochrome, with a Duplex Automatic Document Feeder (DADF) that handles up to 110 sheets. It supports various scanning options, including Scan to Network, Email, and USB Memory. The 7-inch color touchscreen simplifies operation and features like ID card copying and scanning add convenience. Seamless Mobile Connectivity along with Enhanced security feature includes user authentication, Private Charge Print using IC Card to safeguard confidential information.

The SC285 S, is a clean sheet technology having 5 stations and multiple color options to choose from. It has advanced color support with Clear, Pink, and soon White, Silver, and Gold inks, expanding its color gamut. It includes an optional Smart Monitoring Gate for efficient operation on color management and is supported by the Revoria Flow Print Server. The Super EA Eco Toner ensures high-quality, eco-friendly prints.

FUJIFILM India continues to make significant strides in the industry by offering innovative solutions like the SC285 S and Apeos C2450S. These products showcase the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology, ensuring that their offerings meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses. Through its commitment to quality and technological advancement, FUJIFILM India consistently provides cutting-edge products that drive progress and support modern business requirements, solidifying its position as a leader in the market.

