FUJIFILM India Partners with Advance Digital Graphics (PVT) LTD to Elevate Digital Printing Solutions in Sri Lanka

FUJIFILM India, a global leader in imaging and printing technology, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd, one of Sri Lanka’s most innovative digital printing service providers. This collaboration aims to transform the digital printing landscape by combining Fujifilm’s advanced technology with Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd’s market expertise.



This partnership will see Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd integrating Fujifilm’s cutting-edge digital printing solutions, including state-of-the-art high-speed digital printers. This partnership will also further empower Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd to deliver superior print quality, enhanced productivity, and sustainable solutions across various sectors, including commercial printing, packaging, and Photo.

“Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd’s expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch services make Fujifilm the ideal partner for us,” added Ms. A Hettiarachchi, Director Marketing, Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd. “Together, we will bring next-generation digital printing solutions to the Sri lankan print market, focusing on quality, speed, and sustainability. We are confident that this partnership will set the stage for a new era in digital printing in Sri Lanka, bringing ‘Technolgoy Beyond Imagination’.”

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, talked about the partnership in the following words, “We are excited to expand our POD business into Sri Lanka and partner with Advanced Digital Graphics. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative printing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. ADG’s extensive experience and local market knowledge will enable us to effectively reach and serve the GC market in Sri Lanka. With this collaboration, we are poised to provide unparalleled support and high-performance products to the Sri Lankan market, further strengthening our global footprint and reinforcing our dedication to customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, shared, “This expansion marks a pivotal moment for FUJIFILM India as we continue to advance our POD business in South Asia. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration with Advanced Digital Graphics will bring. By leveraging ADG’s extensive network and expertise, FUJIFILM India will introduce our cutting-edge technologies, including Revoria and Jet press platforms. This partnership is set to drive significant innovation and growth in Sri Lanka’s printing industry, setting new benchmarks in quality and performance across the region.”



A Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability Fujifilm India’s collaboration with Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd is a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainability. Through this partnership, Fujifilm will provide access to its range of advanced printing solutions, Fujifilm Revoria 10 color digital printers with Fujifilm Revoria workflow and many other latest printing systems, helping Advance Digital Graphics (Pvt) Ltd offer a wide range of products to its customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FUJIFILM

