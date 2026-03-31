FUJIFILM India installs Revoria EC2100s at Sushma Printers, Kolkata

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FUJIFILM India, a leader in digital printing technology, has installed its advanced Next Gen Fujifilm Revoria EC2100s 5 colour machine at Sushma Printers, Kolkata.

Established in 2000, Sushma Printers has been dedicated to serving multiple categories of customers like corporate, publishers, POD with exceptional quality, value added enhanced service, and cutting-edge technology. This installation further brings the best in digital printing technology to Sushma Printers, enhancing their capabilities and commitment to quality. Sushma Printers serves clients across diverse industries, including banking, retail, and textiles, offering comprehensive printing solutions for packaging, catalogues, brochures, books, bags, calendars, and more.

Talking about the installation Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India added, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The installation at Sushma printers is a testimony of our continuous commitment to bring forth innovations that have power to contribute towards industries at large.”

Mr. Raju Jalal owner of Sushma Printers said, “After 26 years in the printing business and mastering digital, enhancement prints, and post-press work we have just levelled up. Our new Fujifilm 10-color press is here, the advanced specialty toners including metallic gold, silver, white, clear, texture toner, and pink will open endless creative possibilities. This installation undoubtedly strengthens our competitive edge and allows us to offer our clients even more creative and high-quality products.”

“Designed for diverse commercial applications, this press offers exceptional ROI with its additional colour options, effectively meeting the evolving demands of the market,” further adds Mr. Raju Jalal.

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India

Speaking on the installation Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India said, “The machine’s versatility extends beyond speed and clarity. It supports a wide range of media, from lightweight 52 gsm to heavyweight 400 gsm stocks, and accommodates large print sizes up to 330 x 1,300 mm. With advanced feeding and finishing options, the Revoria EC2100s streamlines workflows, providing Sushma Printers with efficient end-to-end printing solutions thus facilitating the requirements of end users”.

The Fujifilm Revoria EC2100s stands out with its advanced 5-color print engine, unlocking endless creative possibilities in digital printing. With a remarkable speed of 100 pages per minute, it delivers exceptional productivity without compromising print quality. Its impressive 2,400 x 2,400 dpi resolution ensures vibrant, high-definition prints that set a new benchmark in the graphic arts segment.

Designed as a 10-color, 5-station press, the Revoria EC2100s allows for the unique combination of CMYK + specialty colours in a single pass. This innovative capability offers businesses a significant competitive advantage. Furthermore, LED Print Head technology with Vertical toner development and Super EA Eco Toner, recognized as the smallest toner particle in the industry, ensures superior print quality with remarkable precision.

FUJIFILM India Graphic Communications Division is steadfast to bring forth the best global technology, complemented with effective and prompt local assistance through its distributors Insight print Communications to provide superior technology in the constantly evolving world of graphic communications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FUJIFILM

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