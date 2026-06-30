FUJIFILM India Deepens Its Commitment for Advance Semiconductor Materials Manufacturing, Signs an MoU with the Government of Gujarat

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FUJIFILM India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Gujarat, at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara to explore opportunities for manufacturing semiconductor materials in the country and strengthening domestic supply chain capabilities. The collaboration aligns with India’s vision of becoming a global semiconductor hub and underscores FUJIFILM India’s intent to play a meaningful role in advancing the nation’s technology and manufacturing landscape.

Through the MoU, FUJIFILM India aims to assess opportunities to establish a semiconductor materials production base in Dholera while working closely with government stakeholders, industry bodies, and private enterprises to support the development of a robust and resilient semiconductor supply chain. As demand for semiconductors continues to grow across sectors including electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence, the initiative is expected to contribute to enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical semiconductor materials and strengthening the country’s position within the global value chain.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said, “At FUJIFILM India, we have been closely assessing opportunities across the Indian market and evaluating how our diverse businesses can contribute to the country’s long-term growth and innovation ambitions. This MoU marks an important milestone in that journey and brings us a step closer to realizing our plans for investment in Dholera. Guided by our Group Purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles,’ we believe innovation should create meaningful value for society. By supporting the development of critical technologies and manufacturing capabilities in India, we hope to contribute to economic growth and technological advancement of the nation.”

Mr. Abhi Shekhar Singh, National Head – Strategy & Business Development, Electronic Materials Division, FUJIFILM India

Mr. Abhi Shekhar Singh, National Head – Strategy & Business Development, Electronic Materials Division, FUJIFILM India added, “FUJIFILM Electronic Materials develops and manages chemical formulations that power the most critical processes of semiconductor technology. We are a diverse, global supplier that delivers tailored support where our customers need us most. The spirit of partnership drives everything we do, our commitment to the continued success and innovation of our customers is our primary focus. Globally, Fujifilm recognizes its vital role in supporting and advancing many of the changes we see in our everyday lives and now we are gearing up to introduce our technology to the semiconductor ecosystem in India which will support Today’s aspirational India which will guarantee of tomorrow’s Viksit Bharat.”

With more than 20 production bases worldwide and extensive expertise in advanced materials, Fujifilm Electronic Materials views India as a strategic market for future growth and innovation. The MoU reflects the broader vision of supporting the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative through localized manufacturing, technology collaboration, and supply chain development. By deepening its engagement with India’s semiconductor ecosystem, Fujifilm aims to contribute to the creation of a sustainable, future-ready manufacturing infrastructure that supports the country’s long-term ambitions in the semiconductor sector.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FUJIFILM

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