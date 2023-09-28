FUJIFILM India Announces its Entry in Office Printer Business in India with the Launch of Six A3 Multifunction Printers

- Advertisement - -

FUJIFILM India, a leading innovator in business solutions, announces the launch of A3 multifunction printers, Apeos series, for the first time in India. The printers are developed by FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. and sales will commence from 27 September 2023.

FUJIFILM India will be selling the A3 color multifunction printers, andApeosC3060 / C2560 / C2060 and A3 monochrome multifunction printers, Apeos3560 / 3060 / 2560, with a focus on productivity, reliability, and growing demands in the work environment. The printers provide uncompromising usability, enhanced security, with quick and simple operability to support user’s success in India.

Equipped with standard capabilities such as single-pass duplex document feeder, searchable OCR (optical character recognition), and NFC(Near Field Communication as a short-range wireless technologies)printing, these printers aim to increase overall office efficiency across all industries from Enterprise, Corporate, SME to the Government.

Masatsugu Naito, President, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

“With India’s rising economy and its attractive location for all industries, we are excited to enter this market through FUJIFILM India and provide our years of expertise in enabling digital transformation to all businesses in India,” said Masatsugu Naito, President, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. “We truly understand the challenges faced by each business in terms of productivity, data security and business operations, and our multifunction printers are developed not only to address these challenges but also to boost collaboration, enjoy business continuity and increased efficiency. Understanding what our customers need and developing solutions for them is our mandate.”

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India

“The maiden launch of this new printer business along with cutting-edge technology is a significant milestone in the journey of FUJIFILM India as a company which started its humble journey in 2007.”. said Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India. “We have always strived to bring the best global product and solutions of Fujifilm to India because we saw the vast opportunities in this vibrant country of 1.42 billion people. This new business introduction is a testimony of the confidence that the FUJIFILM Group has in India. FUJIFILM India envision to be a leading company that bring value to the society with our innovation.”.

Priyatosh Kumar, Head, Graphic Communications, FUJIFILM India.

“Fujifilm has always been customer-centric and developed products to meet their requirements,” said Priyatosh Kumar, Head, Graphic Communications, FUJIFILM India. “In India, Fujifilm has a very strong portfolio of products that straddles various industry segments. The start of the printer business, where we will be selling A3 and A4 office products is just an extension of that offering. Partnering FUJIFILM Business Innovation, a market leader in the multifunction printer industry in Asia Pacific, Oceania and Japan, we aim to provide significant benefits such as enhancing their job efficiency and quality, increase productivity and cost management to our customers.”

Main features of ApeosC3060 / C2560 / C2060 and Apeos3560 / 3060 / 2560

High-resolution printing of 1,200×2,400 dpi for Apeos C3060 / C2560 / C2060 (1,200×1,200 dpi for Apeos3560 / 3060 / 2560), combined with the image enhancement for smooth reproduction of slanting lines and outlines of characters, as well as the auto-correction technology for accurate print images with fine color registration for Apeos C3060 / C2560 / C2060.

Models with single-pass duplex scanning and automatic document feeding improves work efficiency with high-speed scanning of 80 pages per minute.

Advanced scanning functions supports your digitalization process with features including searchable OCR, automatic orientation of scanned page to upright position, and correcting the skewed page, or removing blank pages.

Security functions mitigate and protect data against any malicious intent of hacking, sniffing, tampering with strong encryption for stored or transferring data and prevent unauthorized access or inadvertent information leakage.

