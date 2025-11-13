FUJIFILM India and Redington unite to bring advanced Entry level Production Print Solutions for Indian Businesses

- Advertisement -

FUJIFILM India, a leader in printing and imaging solutions, announced the appointment of Redington Limited, one of India’s leading technology distributors, as its sales and service partner for Entry Production, Color and Mono printers.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Fujifilm’s footprint in India’s rapidly growing production printing market, addressing the needs of print service providers, commercial printers, Quick Print Shops and corporate print environments seeking high-performance solutions at efficient costs.

Under the agreement, Redington will manage the sales, distribution, installation, and after-sales service for Fujifilm’s Entry Production Printers. Through its extensive network of partners and service points across the country, Redington will ensure faster product availability, timely service delivery, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world.’ We look forward to supporting India’s print industry as it transitions toward more digital, sustainable, and high-efficiency operations.”

Mr. K.S. Ramesh, Head of Digital Printing, Redington

Mr. K.S. Ramesh, Head of Digital Printing, Redington said, “As we continue to advance our digital printing capabilities across India and unlock access to cutting-edge technology, we are excited to announce our partnership with Fujifilm India. Under this partnership, Redington will introduce and distribute their new range of entry-level Color and Mono Production Printers to the Indian Market. Backed by Redington’s strong sales, service, consumable management ecosystem, and robust logistics network, we are ready to expand the presence of these printers across different corners of India. With Fujifilm’s innovation and Redington’s extensive reach, our commitment is to strengthen the printing landscape by providing innovative, affordable, and sustainable solutions supporting the needs of the Indian Print Industry.”

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India added, “India is one of the most dynamic markets for production printing, driven by demand from Quick Print Shops, Commercial Printers, and in-plant printing environments. Through partnering with Redington, we are combining Fujifilm’s advanced printing technology with their top-grade service capabilities. This collaboration allows us to reach more customers, deliver faster response times, and provide local support that meets India’s unique operational needs.”

This collaboration reflects Fujifilm’s continued expansion in the Indian market and its vision to empower customers with reliable and high-quality printing solutions. Through the combined strengths of FUJIFILM India innovation and Redington’s reach, the partnership is set to redefine service excellence, product accessibility, and operational sustainability for print service providers across India.

