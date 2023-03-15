Fuji Electric India invests in new facility for Automation Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Fuji Electric India, a top industrial automation and energy efficient solution provider and a part of the 100-year-old Fuji Electric, reached a major milestone in India, with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art and environment friendly factory on March 15, 2023. Present during the inauguration ceremony at Fuji Electric India’s plant were Yosuke Ishizaka, MD; Shivaji Waghmare, CEO; Kentaroh Yamaguchi, Director; B Karthik, Business Head – Automation Division from Fuji Electric India team.

Shivaji Waghmare cited two major reasons for the expansion. “The first is to invest in latest manufacturing technology in close collaboration with our parent company in Japan to provide high quality products. The second is to increase capacity ahead of market requirements to meet our customers’ growing demand,” he said. “This facility will remain a testimony to our relentless drive to improve all aspects of our operations and to maintain our status as one of the best in the industry.”

“The new facility is borne out of extensive interaction and participation of our executives. Some of the critical equipment have been imported from Japan to match manufacturing processes between Fuji Electric India and Fuji Electric. We also improved the overall layout of the various functional areas of the factory to ensure a more efficient flow of materials, from receiving and storage to assembly, packaging and finally shipment,” said Yamaguchi.

Fuji Electric India produces world-class automation products for various applications. It is the leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets. It has a strong distribution network for sales and distribution of replacement parts.

Built at a cost of Rs 150 Crores, the factory is expected to produce 3500 drives/month in single shift. There are plans to make 2,00,000 PCBs annually out of the new facility. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is fully automated and has the capacity to produce a range of products on a scale of 0.4 kW to 75KW, as of now. There are plans to scale it up to 710 KW.

The factory will cater to requirements from Cranes, Lift, Cement, Boilers, HVAC, Oil & Gas and Heavy Industries.

“The investment put into setting up this modern manufacturing plant in India will fulfil our vision to manufacture automation products, help us meet customers’ demands and also propel to becoming a 1,500 crore company by the end of 2024. Initially, we would be recruiting more than 250 employees for the new factory. With all the factors working to our advantage, we are expected to grow over 25% in coming years,” said Ishizaka.

