Monday, May 23, 2022
Fuji Electric Finch PW Ensures Equipment Functions Uninterrupted During Power Poor Power Quality

Finch PW ensures that equipment functions without power interruptions when power quality is questionable and outages are frequent. Finch PW adjusts to charging current from 1A to 6A depending on the requirement and with an additional charger, Finch PW can support longer backup times. It is ideal for ATMs, banking, and other business-critical applications where long backup periods are essential.

  • Online double conversion UPS.
  • Input power factor corrector 0.99 (PFC)
  • Automatic bypass, allow to transfer the load to the mains in case of overload or internal fault
  • Inbuilt Isolation Transformer (optional) provides a galvanic isolation between the mains and the loads
  • Hot standby Configuration to ensure the availability of Quality power to mission critical applications
  • Battery cold start feature allows UPS to be powered on from the battery without utility

