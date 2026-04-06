Frontier Trading Company Accelerates Growth with Advanced Networking and Fiber Solutions Across India’s Digital Infrastructure Market

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Frontier Trading Company, founded in 1963, is a trusted leader delivering advanced telecom, fiber, and networking solutions with strong manufacturing, innovation, quality, and customer-centric excellence. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Hrithik Alung, Business Development, Frontier Trading Company, shares insights on growth, product expansion, TP-Link partnership, and rising demand in networking solutions.

Can you give us an overview of Frontier Trading Company’s business and product portfolio?

Frontier Trading Company is engaged in both trading and manufacturing, with a strong focus on networking cables, antennas, and a wide range of passive components. We also specialize in fiber optic cabling solutions, including connectors, RF coaxial cables, and solutions for IBS and BTS segments. In addition, we are authorized channel partners and distributors for TP-Link, offering their complete portfolio, including FTTH routers and other networking products. Our operations span across Pan India, allowing us to efficiently serve a wide customer base.

How has your growth been over the past year?

Over the past year, we have experienced exponential growth. There has been a significant increase in opportunities, especially from government projects and infrastructure development initiatives. We are actively working with multiple system integrators and participating in various large-scale projects. The demand for networking and fiber solutions has been consistently high, which has supported our expansion across multiple product segments.

What are your key focus areas and expectations for the coming year?

Going forward, we aim to strengthen our presence in the networking cables segment, where we have recently introduced new product lines. We are also focused on enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our reach across government and enterprise projects. With India’s growing digital infrastructure, we anticipate strong demand and are confident about achieving further growth in the coming year.

Any final thoughts on your business journey?

It has been a great journey so far. The market demand is strong, and we are continuously exploring new opportunities, building partnerships, and expanding our business across segments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Frontier

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