From Risk to Revenue – A Proactive Security Path for MSPs – Check Point

By Mr. Manish Alshi, Senior Director, Channels & Alliances, Check Point Software Technologies, India & South Asia

MSPs who embrace a growing shift to deliver innovative security services can grow their value, increase margins, and differentiate in a crowded market. This blog shares a practical, 4-step strategy to help MSPs reduce incidents, improve efficiency, and build a more scalable security business.

The Hidden Threat to Profitability

One of the biggest threats to MSP profitability today isn’t a major breach or ransomware event. It’s the growing cost and complexity of keeping customers secure — especially as cyber attacks become faster, smarter, and more automated.

In India, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recorded over 2.04 million cyber incidents in 2024, a sharp rise from 1.39 million in 2022. In fact, India now ranks as the second most targeted country for cyberattacks, following the USA and Israel.

Every new threat or vulnerability puts more pressure on your team. Every manual investigation drains time and attention. And every missed threat can hurt customer satisfaction — or even lead to churn.

Why MSPs Need to Act Now: AI Has Changed the Game

The threat landscape is evolving faster than ever. AI has given even unsophisticated attackers the power to launch high-volume, targeted campaigns with unprecedented speed.

Indian organizations across industries face 3,278 cyberattacks per week on average, far exceeding the global average of 1,934. The Indian Education and Research sector experienced an average of 8,487 cyberattacks per week over the past six months—nearly double the global average of 4,368 attacks per organization. Furthermore, 74% of Indian organizations reported critical vulnerabilities related to Information Disclosure, followed by Remote Code Execution (62%), Authentication Bypass (50%), and Denial of Service (30%). That means you’re not just facing more attacks — you’re dealing with more alerts, more complexity, and more customer expectations.

Unless your security strategy evolves, your margins will suffer. Managing threats manually is unsustainable. Customers expect faster resolution, fewer incidents, and stronger protection.

The Answer: Proactive Risk Reduction

Forward-looking MSPs aren’t just reacting to incidents — they’re getting ahead of them. They’re adopting a proactive security model that reduces risk before it becomes a crisis. This approach doesn’t just cut costs. It positions you as a leader — the partner customers trust to keep them secure and ahead of the curve.

At Check Point, we recommend a 4-step risk reduction strategy that helps MSPs prevent more threats, protect customers more effectively, streamline operations, and grow security services profitably.

Step 1: Discover What’s at Risk — Asset Visibility

You can’t protect what you can’t see.

Start by identifying your customers’ public-facing assets — cloud workloads, web apps, APIs, and other internet-connected infrastructure. According to the 2024 Verizon DBIR, 80% of breaches start with an exposed asset.

Check Point’s External Risk Management tools help MSPs quickly identify high-risk exposures. This lets you proactively guide customers to close vulnerabilities before attackers find them.

Step 2: Reduce Exposure — Secure Users and Access

Once exposures are mapped, minimize them. Anything that doesn’t need to be online should be hidden from attackers.

With Check Point SASE and zero trust architecture, MSPs can:

Secure remote users and branch offices without added complexity.

Enforce identity-based access to sensitive systems.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, aims to safeguard citizens’ personal data rights through clear and balanced rules. It addresses challenges like data breaches and digital harm while promoting innovation in India’s growing digital economy.

The result? A smaller attack surface, fewer incidents, and a reduced cost to serve. You can also offer attack surface reduction as a managed service to grow recurring revenue.

Step 3: Stop More Threats with AI-Based Protection

Some assets will always need to be accessible — like email, web apps, and endpoints. These are essential parts of doing business, but they’re also prime targets for attackers. Robust prevention is critical.

Check Point’s AI-powered threat prevention delivers top detection rates while reducing false positives. This helps MSPs spend less time investigating benign alerts, provide more effective protection for customers, and reduce the operational burden on their teams. Even a 1% improvement in detection accuracy can help avoid the need for extra headcount.

In 2024, Indian endpoints registered over 369 million malware detections, with 43% being Trojans and over 62% targeting cloud environments. Behavior-based detection accounted for 14.6% of all detections, underscoring the role of AI and machine learning in halting new threa

Step 4: Focus on What Matters — Smart Threat Response

When prevention is strong and exposure is minimized, fewer alerts require human attention. Check Point’s co-managed detection and response capabilities enable MSPs to focus only on meaningful alerts, respond faster and with greater accuracy, and deliver stronger outcomes with fewer resources. This creates a smarter, more scalable model for delivering managed security.

Business Benefits for MSPs

This layered, proactive approach to risk reduction does more than just improve security — it gives you an edge.

MSPs that reduce incidents before they happen don’t just protect clients — they outperform competitors. They lower operational costs, improve efficiency, and increase margins. With fewer false positives and smarter prevention, your team spends less time on manual investigations and more time delivering high-value services.

This strategy also creates opportunities to expand your offerings. Solutions like attack surface reduction or zero trust onboarding can be delivered as value-added services — helping you grow recurring revenue while deepening customer engagement.

And because fewer alerts require manual investigation, it’s easier to scale. You can take on more customers without expanding headcount — enabling efficient, sustainable growth.

Most importantly, this approach positions you as a proactive, trusted advisor. Not just a provider. Not just a service. A true security partner.

Backed by the Check Point MSP Program

The Check Point MSP Program supports your leadership journey with:

Pay-as-you-grow licensing.

Unified security management.

A broad portfolio of managed services.

Full onboarding, training, and support.

Be the MSP That Leads

Your customers don’t just want protection — they want leadership.

By embracing proactive security, you don’t just survive in a competitive market. You stand out. You become the name customers trust to keep them safe, compliant, and resilient in an unpredictable world.

