From RailTrans to Chennai Safe City Summit – CP PLUS Amplifies Its Vision of Safer India Through Strategic Presence at Premier Events

CP PLUS continues to reinforce its commitment to national safety, digital transformation, and indigenized innovation through active participation in four high-profile industry events this June. From rail safety and smart cities to governance and digital infrastructure, CP PLUS has made its mark as a key enabler of next-generation security ecosystems across India.

RailTrans Expo 2025 – New Delhi

Held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on 26th & 27th June 2025, the RailTrans Rail & Transit Expo witnessed CP PLUS showcasing its groundbreaking rail safety technologies. With specialized AI-powered surveillance cameras, vibration-resistant systems, and integrated command & control platforms, CP PLUS demonstrated how intelligent video solutions can redefine safety and operational efficiency for India’s vast railway network.

Visitors at the CP PLUS Pavilion experienced live demos of CP PLUS solutions tailored for transit environments, ensuring real-time monitoring, trespass detection, passenger safety, and rolling stock protection. The presence reaffirmed CP PLUS’s role as a trusted technology partner in India’s smart transportation journey.

Chennai Safe City Summit 2025 – Tamil Nadu

At the Chennai Safe City Summit 2025, CP PLUS joined forces with city planners, enforcement authorities, and urban security experts to address modern-day safety challenges. The summit served as a vital platform to exhibit the company’s AI-driven urban surveillance systems, including facial recognition, automated number plate recognition, and multi-location monitoring, all essential for creating safer and smarter metropolitan environments.

Through case studies and technology showcases, CP PLUS emphasized its extensive contribution to India’s Safe City Projects and Smart Policing initiatives, making urban security more proactive, predictive, and people-first.

DigiGovernance Knowledge Exchange Summit – Kovalam, Kerala

In a gathering focused on “Reimagining Governance in the Age of AI”, CP PLUS took center stage at the DigiGovernance Knowledge Exchange Summit in Kovalam, Kerala, by highlighting the transformative role of surveillance in e-governance and public service delivery.

The brand presented its suite of intelligent solutions such as:

Integrated Video Management Software (EVMS Pro)



Multi-site remote monitoring solutions



AI-Instastream technology for bandwidth and storage efficiency



Compliance-ready recording systems for police and public institutions

These technologies are enabling governments to improve citizen services, infrastructure security, and law enforcement transparency, aligning with the Digital India mission.

16th Edition of Business IT Conclave (BITC) – Kolkata

At the Business IT Conclave (BITC) 2025, hosted in Kolkata, CP PLUS participated in deliberations on digital resilience, cybersecurity, and enterprise innovation. Here, the company showcased how its advanced surveillance solutions are becoming vital to Enterprise Security Architecture in banking, healthcare, retail, logistics, and critical infrastructure sectors.

From centralized video intelligence to edge-based AI analytics, CP PLUS positioned itself as a comprehensive solutions provider for modern business environments that demand both physical and digital security convergence.

A Unified Vision of Innovation, Safety, and Self-Reliance

Across these four events, one message resonated loud and clear: CP PLUS is not just manufacturing surveillance systems; it is shaping the future of intelligent security in India. With a proud “Made in Bharat” philosophy, the brand continues to drive innovation through indigenous R&D, award-winning platforms like EVMS Pro, and STQC-certified solutions built for Indian conditions and compliance.

As India moves toward becoming a digitally secure and smart nation, CP PLUS stands as a beacon of trust, technology, and transformation, making safety smarter, governance stronger, and infrastructure future-ready.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

