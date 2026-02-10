From India to Asia-Pacific – Kaspersky Unveils 2026 Cyber Threat Predictions this Safer Internet Day

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky released its 2026 Cyber Threat Predictions, warning that the rapid convergence of telecommunications infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, and digital commerce is creating a tightly interconnected ecosystem where cyber incidents can cascade across sectors within minutes.

As India accelerates its digital transformation through cloud adoption, AI integration, 5G expansion and connected industrial systems, cybersecurity is emerging as a strategic imperative for safeguarding economic stability, public services and critical infrastructure. While this digital progress is unlocking efficiency and innovation, it is simultaneously expanding the attack surface for cybercriminals.

Key Threats Across India’s Digital Landscape Insights from Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) indicate that India’s cyberthreat landscape will grow increasingly complex and persistent through 2026. Government institutions, critical infrastructure operators and large enterprises are expected to face heightened exposure to advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware campaigns and supply-chain attacks, increasingly driven by automation and artificial intelligence.

As IT and operational technology environments converge across sectors such as energy, transport, finance and smart cities, threat actors are shifting from isolated intrusions to attacks aimed at long-term disruption and systemic impact. These trends underscore the urgent need for intelligence-led, proactive cybersecurity strategies that go beyond traditional perimeter defenses.

For Indian organizations and policymakers, building cyber resilience will be essential to ensuring operational continuity, public confidence and sustained economic growth in the years ahead.

APAC and Global Sector-Specific Insights

Telecommunications: AI-Driven Infrastructure Risks AI-assisted network management poses execution-at-scale risks in 2026, where flawed configurations or poisoned data could trigger widespread outages, according to Kaspersky predictions. Post-quantum cryptography transitions and 5G-LEO satellite integration will significantly expand attack surfaces.

Industrial Control Systems: Critical Infrastructure Under Siege Cyber incidents disrupting global logistics and supply chains are anticipated in 2026 as ransomware groups and APT actors target smart transportation, smart buildings, and satellite communications, Kaspersky warns. Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America will face particularly heightened threats.

Finance: Deepfakes and Mobile-First Attacks Banking malware will spread via WhatsApp and other messaging platforms in 2026, alongside deepfakes enabling job scams and KYC bypass, Kaspersky predicts. Agentic AI-powered malware will dynamically adapt mid-attack to evade detection.

Artificial Intelligence: The Dual-Edged Sword Asia Pacific professionals use AI tools weekly at 78% versus 72% globally. Deepfakes are becoming mainstream as barriers fall and open-weight AI models match closed systems, increasing malicious exploitation risks. AI-driven defensive systems are simultaneously expanding their role in continuous threat monitoring and response.

Entertainment: AI-Powered Scalping and Supply Chain Leaks AI-powered scalping bots will intensify ticketing competition in 2026, while cloud-based AI tools in VFX and post-production may expose studios to IP theft and pre-release leaks. Gaming ecosystems and content delivery networks face rising AI-enhanced attacks.

Retail & E-Commerce: Expanding Privacy Risks AI chatbots and shopping assistants will expand privacy risks in 2026 through richer user profiling. Image-based search and third-party AI assistants may expose consumer data beyond retailer control.

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region, Kaspersky

“In 2026, AI presents a fundamental paradox: it’s simultaneously our most powerful defense and our most dangerous vulnerability. Cyber threats now operate at machine speed, cascading through our interconnected systems with devastating efficiency. A single breach can compromise millions within minutes, disrupting not just networks but critical infrastructure, financial systems, and everyday lives. We’ve entered an era where attackers and defenders are both armed with artificial intelligence, and the margin for error has never been smaller. Proactive defense is no longer optional it’s the essential foundation for survival in a world where every connection is both an opportunity and a risk,” said Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India, Kaspersky.

Building a Collaborative Defense: Kaspersky Joins Safer Internet India Coalition

Recognizing that cybersecurity challenges require collective action, Kaspersky has joined the Safer Internet India coalition, a multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to fostering user welfare, trust, and safety across India’s digital economy. The coalition brings together organizations from digital services, infrastructure, financial services, and related sectors to collaboratively strengthen online trust and safety while supporting innovation-led growth. Formed in response to growing digital risks such as online fraud, scams, spam, and evolving cyber threats, the coalition provides a critical platform for cross-industry dialogue and coordinated action.

As a member, Kaspersky contributes cybersecurity expertise to ecosystem-wide efforts addressing fraud, scams, and user safety gaps. The company participates in collaborative initiatives that enable informed engagement with institutional stakeholders, including government and civil society, while helping develop resources such as reports, publications, and events that empower stakeholders and users to better understand and mitigate online risks. Together, coalition members work to strengthen online trust and safety across India’s digital ecosystem, drive coordinated responses to emerging challenges, and demonstrate thought leadership in advancing the development of a safer internet in India ensuring that security measures support rather than stifle the country’s innovation-led digital growth.

Mr. Heng Lee, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Kaspersky

“India’s digital economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, and so are cyber threats targeting it. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Through the Safer Internet India Coalition, we aim to foster collaboration, and help build stronger defenses across sectors,” commented Mr. Heng Lee, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Kaspersky.

