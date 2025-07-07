From Chaos to Control – 5 Signs Content Creators and Remote Workers Need NAS – Western Digital

- Advertisement -

Mr. Owais Mohammed, Director of Sales for MEA and India at Western Digital

At the Waves Summit 2025, it was emphasized that India’s booming orange economy, the creative sector, will play a significant role in boosting the country’s GDP in the coming years, Fueled by digital artists, filmmakers and solopreneurs, India’s creator economy is witnessing explosive growth. With 2 to 2.5 million active digital creators in India, it is important to understand the technology that enriches the ecosystem. Behind every viral video and client pitch deck is a hefty amount of digital content that is a growing in file size and volume of digital content, supported by reliable and scalable storage solutions. The amount of data generated worldwide is projected to increase nearly threefold, from just 0.425 zettabytes in 2005 to an estimated 394 zettabytes by 2028.

Amid this content explosion, the way users backup and access their files has become a crucial part of the digital workflow. A Western Digital survey from early 2025 found that while 87% of Indians backup their data, many still struggle with issues like fragmented data, device failures and messy file access. To truly thrive in this new creator economy, where the requirement is more than just talent and right ideas, Indian creators and solopreneurs need smart, scalable storage. That’s where NAS (Network Attached Storage) and WD Red® NAS drives come into play.

Here are five reasons why creators should invest in a NAS device:

Files scattered across too many places

A folder on a laptop, a few projects on an external drive and others in cloud storage – when file organization and workflows are fragmented, productivity suffers.

The advantages of NAS: Centralize everything in one, always-on storage system. Whether it is about managing massive 4K video files, raw photography, or layered design assets, NAS offers a high-capacity centralized storage solution that keeps everything organized, secure, and always available on your local network, without relying on multiple external drives or limited cloud space.

Cloud: Convenient but not always ideal

Uploading and downloading high-res video or design files to cloud platforms can take a long time. For example, transferring a 10-minute 4K video or a large Photoshop project often becomes a waiting game, particularly on standard internet connections. Additionally, monthly subscriptions can add up quickly. Western Digital’s World Backup Day Study 2025 states that around the world, 35% find cloud storage increasingly expensive.

The advantages of NAS: With NAS, there’s cloud-like access but without the ongoing fees. WD Red HDD-powered NAS provides scalable, lower latency local storage and smooth remote access.

Single device dependability can set you back for days

Even with the best intentions, many back up to just one drive or device, putting their data at risk. Follow the 3-2-1 backup rule: keep 3 copies of your data—one primary and two backups, stored on 2 different media types (like cloud, external HDDs, or NAS), with 1 backup offsite to ensure recovery from accidental loss, corruption, or disasters.

The advantages of NAS: NAS systems can use RAID-based redundancy, so even if one drive fails, the data remains safe and accessible.

Remote Access for Collaboration

Sharing files via email, tracking versions across different platforms, and dealing with upload limits wastes time and appears unprofessional.

The advantages of NAS: Seamlessly access files remotely, share client folders with controlled permissions, and collaborate in real-time from a secure, centralized system, ensuring everyone stays on the same page, no matter where they are.

You Want to Be Future-Ready in India’s Creative Boom

With the creative economy expected to drive India’s GDP, now is the perfect time for creators to build systems that support scalability, professionalism, and reliability.

NAS Advantage: A NAS solution powered by WD Red HDDs transforms the storage from a mess of drives into a setup ready for creators.

Summing up

Creators today are no longer on the periphery; they are economic participants fuelling innovation, storytelling, and digital progress. As the PM said at the Waves Summit, “This is the right time for ‘Create in India’ and ‘Create for the World’.” To truly seize this moment, India’s creators need more than inspiration, they need the right tools.

When selecting the right NAS solution, be sure to pick the right drives to go along with it. WD Red HDDs help power NAS solutions offing massive capacity, ideal performance and the reliability people can count on. They are fine-tuned for NAS environments because they’re built to run 24/7, support multiple drive bays, and handle the demanding workloads of file sharing, backups, and content editing. Smart storage solutions like NAS with WD Red can help power this next chapter of digital growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

