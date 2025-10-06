Foxin – For Extraordinary Individuals, For a Rising India

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Harshika Seksaria, E-Commerce Head – Foxin (the brand of Balaji Solutions Ltd) discusses their brand journey, vision, philosophy, team and the road ahead.

What was the vision behind Foxin?

When Foxin was launched, our vision was crystal clear: to create an Indian brand that could stand shoulder to shoulder with global giants, offering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and uncompromising reliability, while remaining accessible to the vast consumer-base of our country. At Foxin, our ethos is simple yet powerful: ‘For Extraordinary Individuals.’ We believe technology should not just enable but empower, and our mission has been to make advanced electronics affordable, aspirational, and deeply Indian in spirit.

The Vision Behind Foxin

The journey of Foxin began with the dream of making quality electronics a household reality in India. We saw a gap between global technology brands, often aspirational but unaffordable, and local players that lacked consistency, reliability, and service. Foxin was created to bridge that divide – exceptional quality at affordable pricing, backed by a robust Pan-India service network.

This vision is strengthened by two generations of leadership – the wisdom and resilience of experience combined with the energy and creativity of the youth. Together, we are building a brand that not only serves today’s consumers but also inspires the next generation of extraordinary Indians.

The Mind Behind Foxin – Mr. Rajendra Seksaria

Foxin’s story cannot be told without acknowledging the vision of Mr. Rajendra Seksaria, Founder & Chairman of Balaji Solutions Ltd. Starting his journey over two decades ago, Mr. Seksaria transformed Balaji Solutions from a regional IT distributor into one of the India’s largest technology distribution houses in India, partnering with global brands and serving millions of customers.

With a clear understanding of India’s technology landscape, he realized that India needed its own homegrown electronics brand, one that could match global standards yet remain accessible to every Indian household. That vision gave birth to Foxin.

Today, under his strategic guidance and the youthful drive of the next generation, Foxin continues to expand its portfolio: from Monitors, Storage Solutions to Connectors, IT Peripherals, and Mobile Accessories, while staying true to its promise – exceptional quality at affordable prices truly made for India.

What are the wide range of products like peripherals etc. at Foxin?

From humble beginnings, Foxin has evolved into a 360° electronics ecosystem trusted by millions across India. Foxin offers a wide portfolio of products that cater to diverse technology needs, ranging from essential accessories to high-performance hardware. The major categories include:

• Monitors – A diverse range of monitors (IPS, VA, Frameless, Curved) designed for sharp visuals, durability, and enhanced user experience for both work, entertainment and high end gaming.

• Storage Solutions – High-performance storage options including SATA SSDs and NVMe SSDs, catering to different speed, and capacity.

• IT Peripherals – Essential accessories such as keyboards, mice, laminating machines, and other devices that ensure smooth day-to-day operations.

• IT Hardware – Core computing components like motherboards, graphic cards, and UPS systems that provide stability, performance, and power backup.

This end-to-end range makes Foxin not just a brand, but a one-stop-solution for consumers, professionals, gamers, and businesses alike.

What are Foxin’s core differentiators particularly in balancing cutting-edge innovation, competitive pricing etc.?

At the heart of Foxin’s success are three clear differentiators:

Innovation at Scale – By Indians, For Indians.

Technology – that is globally competitive yet thoughtfully adapted for Indian consumers, whether it is designing for diverse usage patterns, adding features that suit local needs, or ensuring durability for everyday Indian conditions.

Value Without Compromise – Premium features at democratic pricing, ensuring technology reaches Tier-1 to Tier-3 cities alike.

After-Sales Trust – A Pan-India network of 75+ service centers, offering warranties up to 5 years for peace of mind.

Could you elaborate on Foxin’s brand positioning strategy — its focus on affordability, youth consumers, after sales support, and Pan-India distribution?

Foxin’s strategy revolves around four pillars:

Affordability with Style – Premium aesthetics made accessible.

Youth First – Products designed for young professionals, gamers, and students.

Extraordinary Service – A strong after-sales ecosystem that ensures trust and loyalty.

Pan-India Reach – Leveraging Balaji Solutions Limited’s distribution muscle to ensure availability in every corner of India.

This unique positioning defines Foxin as a trusted and aspirational Indian electronics brand, distinguished by its credibility and ability to thrive in a dynamic market.

How does Foxin drive innovation, under the robust leadership?

At Foxin, innovation is not just about technology; it is about people. Every product we create begins with a simple question: ‘How can we make life easier, smarter, and more efficient for our customers?’

Guided by the wisdom of experience and the drive of youthful leadership, Foxin blends long-term vision with agility. Our innovation strategy is anchored in two pillars:

Customer-Centric Design – Listening to evolving consumer needs across India, and building solutions that are relevant, practical, and aspirational.

Business Growth through Technology – Investing in categories that fuel India’s digital journey, while ensuring scalability, affordability, and reliability.

How do you prioritize innovation, and what’s next on the product roadmap?

Foxin’s journey is deeply tied to India’s growth story. As India positions itself as a global technology hub, Foxin is demonstrating that world-class innovation can proudly be Made in India, for India.

By making advanced technology accessible across metros, towns, and villages, Foxin is playing its part in digital empowerment, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity. The two-generation leadership at Foxin embodies India’s own story – balancing tradition and innovation, experience and ambition.

Foxin is more than a brand – it is a promise to the Indian customers; a promise that brings extraordinary technology and extraordinary service without compromise.

With a growing portfolio spanning Monitors, SSDs, Toner Cartridges, Graphic Cards, Connectors, and beyond, and with extraordinary service at its core, Foxin is shaping its journey to become a household name for trust, performance, and innovation in India.

Foxin is a Customer-Centric Brand that Brings Extraordinary Technology & Service at Affordable Prices to a Rising India.

