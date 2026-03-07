Fostering Women’s Participation & Leadership to Unlock a Brighter, More Inclusive Future

- Advertisement -

Women’s participation in the workforce is steadily increasing, yet achieving true leadership parity remains a key challenge across industries. Organizations today recognize that empowering women with equal opportunities, mentorship, and inclusive work environments is essential for sustainable growth and innovation. In this panel discussion, industry leaders shared their experiences, insights, and perspectives on overcoming barriers, nurturing women leaders, and fostering inclusive ecosystems that enable women to contribute, lead, and shape a brighter, more progressive future.

Moderator: Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited.

Speakers: Ms. Rohini Ahluwalia, Chief Operating Officer, Blaupunkt Audio India; Ms. Ritu Gupta, Brand Strategist & Marketing Consultant, Mentor & Coach (Former Global Marketing Director, Dell Technologies); Ms. Chetna Katyall Sundaram, Head of Global Marketing, ElistaWorld; Ms. Aarushi Rajpal, Director, ProDot Group.

“Fostering women’s participation and leadership is not just about representation—it is about creating an ecosystem where women’s voices are heard, valued, and empowered to lead. True progress happens when opportunities, mentorship, and inclusive platforms enable women to contribute confidently across industries. Women bring resilience, empathy, and diverse perspectives that strengthen innovation and decision-making. However, empowerment is a collective journey that requires support from organizations and society. When women uplift one another and leaders promote inclusive growth, immense potential is unlocked. The eminent speakers here will share insights on empowering women, building inclusive workplaces, and accelerating women’s leadership for a brighter, more progressive future.”

“Women’s participation in industries like technology and hardware has traditionally been limited, largely due to cultural perceptions rather than capability. In reality, women are equally capable of thriving in these demanding environments. Working in the audio hardware industry, I have often been in spaces dominated by men—travelling, negotiating, and leading discussions—but these experiences only reinforce the importance of confidence and resilience. Much of this confidence comes from family support and upbringing, which play a vital role in shaping a woman’s ambition. When women are encouraged to step out of comfort zones and pursue opportunities fearlessly, they bring fresh perspectives, empathy, and strength to leadership. By fostering such participation and empowering women to lead, we can build a more inclusive, innovative, and progressive future for every industry.”

“Over the course of my journey in the corporate world, one principle has remained constant—clarity of purpose supported by the courage to act on it. When women are clear about what they want to achieve and are empowered to voice their perspectives, they naturally emerge as strong leaders who drive meaningful change. Support systems, especially from family and mentors, also play a vital role in shaping this confidence and enabling women to pursue their ambitions without hesitation. In global organizations, leadership often requires the courage to challenge conventional thinking and advocate for solutions that truly reflect local realities. By encouraging women to embrace clarity, confidence, and courage, organizations can unlock diverse perspectives and stronger decision-making, ultimately fostering a more inclusive, innovative, and progressive future.”

“While more women are entering the workforce today, the real challenge lies in ensuring they reach leadership positions where decisions are made and change is driven. True inclusion is not just about hiring numbers—it is about creating equal opportunities for growth, promotion, and leadership development. Organizations must actively nurture women leaders, provide them with the right platforms, and ensure a level playing field where talent and capability can thrive. When leadership teams reflect gender parity, it moves beyond optics and begins to create meaningful impact across the organization. Increasing women’s representation at senior levels is essential not only for fairness but also for stronger, more diverse perspectives that drive innovation, balanced decision-making, and sustainable growth for the future.”

“While progress has been made, biases—sometimes subtle—still exist in many professional spaces. The most powerful way to overcome them is through preparation, competence, and confidence. I have always believed that when you truly understand your industry and speak the language of the ecosystem, your capability begins to speak louder than perceptions. In many situations, especially in male-dominated sectors, being well-prepared and aware of your role in the larger ecosystem helps establish credibility and strengthens your voice at the decision-making table. Competence naturally builds confidence, and confidence helps break barriers. To foster greater women’s participation and leadership, we must encourage women to develop expertise, step forward with conviction, and create environments where talent and capability are valued above all biases.”

In a Nutshell

Women are steadily reshaping industries by bringing diverse perspectives, resilience, and innovative thinking to leadership roles. While participation in the workforce has increased, achieving true leadership parity still remains a challenge across many sectors. Through confidence, preparation, mentorship, and supportive ecosystems, women are breaking traditional barriers and proving their capabilities in areas once considered male-dominated. Organizations today increasingly recognize that empowering women with equal opportunities and inclusive work environments strengthens innovation, decision-making, and long-term growth. As more women rise to leadership positions and inspire the next generation, their growing influence is helping build a more balanced, inclusive, and progressive business landscape for the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Women’s Day

