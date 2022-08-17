Fortune Marketing M.D. Mr. Manoj Gupta facilitated by India News at the end of The mega event -- "The Great India Run in Delhi on 15 August

- Advertisement - -

Mr. Manoj Gupta, MD of Fortune Marketing, has been facilitated at the end of the Great India Run in New Delhi by India News”, and Mr. Manoj Gupta in turn facilitated Shri Jitendra Singh, Union Minister; and Shri Kartik Sharma, “MP (Rajya Sabha) at the end of ‘Great India Run’ which started on 5th Aug from Lal Chowk- Kashmir and ended with the Flag receiving ceremony on 15th Aug in Delhi. Many athletes and prominent people participated in the run which celebrated the 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The run builds on the success of the first chapter of the Great India Run held in 2016. The relay run covered 829 kilometres across 7 states from Srinagar to New Delhi from August 5 to 15.

India News organized the event as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. The occasion was graced by the presence of chief guests Shri Jitendra Singh and Shri Manoj Tiwari. Secureye participated in the event as a Security Partner. Mr. Manoj Gupta of Fortune Marketing conveyed his wholehearted support for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement and the ‘Make in India’ movement.

Shri Manoj Tiwari wants all products including software as well as hardware to be manufactured in India to reduce dependency on imports from foreign countries. Now, India is gradually becoming self-reliant with the Make in India initiative introduced by our PM, Shri Narendra Modi.

Mr. Manoj Gupta commented, “India is growing strong technologically and this opened up many opportunities for the local brands. We want to manufacture all our security products including software as well as hardware in India over time to reduce dependency on imports from foreign countries. We will continue to support the Make in India campaign wholeheartedly.”

Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd is a leading distribution company for electronic security and computer hardware products with a solid pan-Indian presence. Fortune marketing also has its own reputed brands Enter (for IT and mobile accessories); and Raidstone (for Memory products), besides their ongoing distribution of IT products. Fortune Marketing also secured the exclusive countrywide distributorship of Secureye, a reputed Security & Surveillance brand. Panasonic, Creative, Zoook, Tenda, HP Flash Drive and PNY are other globally distinguished brands for which Fortune Marketing is a distributor. Today, Fortune Marketing has 22 branches to covering pan-India markets. High availability, swift operations, and professional management are the merits of Fortune Marketing

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.