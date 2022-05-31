Tuesday, May 31, 2022
By NCN News Network
Fortune Marketing appoints Mr. Sandeep Arora as Business Head (Flash Memory & Storage products).  In the present role Mr. Arora will be looking after the distribution of HP & Acer Brand – in products like pen drives, micro sd cards, SD Card & SSD (Solid State Drive)

Sandeep Arora, Business Head, Fortune Marketing pvt ltd
Sandeep Arora, Business Head, Fortune Marketing pvt ltd

Mr. Sandeep Arora has passionately driven the market transition to accelerate innovation and business outcomes for our customers, partners, and communities. In the current role, he will be helping the team and looking after the distribution of IT products. 

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Founder & Managing Director Fortune Marketing (P) Ltd

Mr. Manoj Gupta on the appointment of Mr. Sandeep says, “Sandeep is well-groomed and quite versatile in the distribution business. We are quite hopeful that this appointment will bring a lot of value to the organization. The brand Fortune always roped in the best leaders in every segment. ” 

Fortune Marketing distributes more than 1000 products, provided by some top-tier global brands, through its channel and became a one-stop source for different security surveillance and IT requirements.

