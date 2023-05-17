Fortune Marketing and Tiandy Technologies Collaborate to Provide Cutting-Edge Security Solutions

- Advertisement - -

“We are excited to announce the collaboration between Fortune Marketing and Tiandy Technologies, two leading companies in their respective fields, which is officially launched on May 18th, 2023.

This partnership brings together Fortune Marketing’s extensive experience in marketing and distribution with Tiandy Technologies’ cutting-edge technology solutions in video surveillance and security systems. Together, they aim to revolutionize the industry by providing innovative, reliable, and affordable security solutions to customers around the world.

The collaboration will allow Fortune Marketing to expand its product portfolio with Tiandy’s advanced range of security solutions, including network cameras, NVRs, and video management software. These products have been designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses, organizations, and individuals looking to enhance their security and surveillance capabilities.

This strategic partnership will also provide Tiandy Technologies with access to Fortune Marketing’s extensive distribution network, enabling them to reach a broader customer base and expand their market share. Fortune Marketing’s Pan India presence, coupled with Tiandy’s advanced technology, will create a formidable force in the security industry.

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Fortune Marketing (P) Ltd

Both Fortune Marketing and Tiandy Technologies are committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. They will work together to ensure that their customers receive the highest level of service and satisfaction. We believe that this partnership will have a significant impact on the security industry and set a new standard for product innovation and customer service. We invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting collaboration between two industry leaders,” Mr. Manoj Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Fortune Marketing Pvt ltd.

