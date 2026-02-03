Fortinet’s 2026 Cloud Security Report Data Reveals Complexity Gap

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Fortinet announced the release of The 2026 State of Cloud Security Report, produced by Cybersecurity Insiders and based on a global survey of more than 1,160 cybersecurity leaders and professionals. The report reveals a burgeoning cloud complexity gap in the structural mismatch between the velocity of this modern environment and security teams’ ability to maintain consistent visibility, detection, and response in real time.

An analysis of the survey data suggests that three reinforcing factors have created the complexity gap. These factors are:

#1: Fragmented defences

Security solutions are expanding as cloud adoption continues to grow, but frequently without coordination. This results in disconnected tools, inconsistent controls, and limited end-to-end visibility. Cybersecurity teams are forced to manually correlate alerts from multiple systems that were not designed to work together, even though almost 70% of organizations say tool sprawl and visibility gaps are the top hindrances to an effective cloud security solution.

#2: Stretched-thin teams

On top of systems that don’t work well together, organizations are struggling with a skills gap and the inability to hire enough competent cybersecurity professionals. This gap-within-the-gap leaves cybersecurity teams worldwide stretched thin, leading to slow responses and missed alerts or important signals. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed report an active shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals, while 59% remain in the early stages of cloud security maturity.

#3: Threats operating at machine speed

Threat actors are employing automation and AI to uncover misconfigurations, map permission paths, and identify exposed data faster than human-led defenses can respond. As the time between vulnerability and attack narrows, 66% of cybersecurity experts surveyed say they lack strong confidence in their ability to detect and respond to cloud threats in real time.

The Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Model

Cloud environments are inherently complex, due to distributed architectures, dynamic identities, rapidly expanding services, and complex data flows. For many enterprises, this complexity is compounded by hybrid and multi-cloud deployments that include multiple public clouds, on-premises infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, and distributed users and devices.

Our survey shows that 88% of organizations now operate in hybrid or multi-cloud environments, up from 82% last year. Among them, 81% rely on two or more cloud providers to run critical workloads (up from 78% last year), and 29% report using more than three.

Cloud Growth = Attack Surface Growth

As new providers, services, and users create new configurations, permissions, and data paths, a well-designed cloud infrastructure automatically scales with these additions. However, at the same time, the infrastructure becomes increasingly more complex and more difficult to understand and manage. Thus, the monumental challenge for cybersecurity teams is to secure a constantly evolving environment for visibility, resilience, and operational efficiency.

The Shift to Unified Security Ecosystems

To address the security challenges associated with dynamic cloud environments, organizations are reassessing their security strategies. Survey data indicates a clear shift away from function-specific point tools managed in isolation toward unified security ecosystems.

If they were starting from scratch now, 64% of respondents said they would design their cybersecurity strategy with a single-vendor platform that unites network, cloud, and application security. Why? Security teams are overwhelmed by all the integration required for tools from multiple different vendors. They want fewer platforms and ones that can be integrated with shared data models and coordinated enforcement. More than just a tool reduction effort, this consolidation reduces operational friction while strengthening protection by improving overall visibility, accelerating detection and response, and enabling more proactive threat exposure management.

Reshaping How Cloud Security Operates

The data in this report paint a clear picture: For organizations to have the most effective cloud security, they must focus on addressing key current issues, including hypergrowth, fragmentation, a limited number of employees with cybersecurity expertise, and AI-driven threats. For organizations pursuing AI strategies, this becomes even more important to ensure a secure foundation and operational practice on which their AI futures should be built.

Mr. Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC, SEA & ANZ, Fortinet

“Cloud environments are evolving faster than most security teams can keep up with, especially as AI accelerates both innovation and risk. While attackers are increasingly operating at machine speed, many organizations are still dependent on manual processes and fragmented visibility. Closing this gap requires a more unified approach to cloud security that enables faster insight, coordination, and response,” said Mr. Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC, SEA & ANZ, Fortinet.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 136