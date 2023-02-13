Fortinet Unveils New ASIC to Accelerate the Convergence of Networking and Security

- Advertisement - -

Fortinet announced FortiSP5, the latest breakthrough in ASIC technology from Fortinet, propelling major leaps forward in securing distributed network edges. Building on over 20 years of ASIC investment and innovation from Fortinet, FortiSP5 delivers significant secure computing power advantages over traditional CPU and network ASICs, lower cost and power consumption, and the ability to enable new secure infrastructure across branch, campus, 5G, edge compute, operational technologies, and more.

Unparalleled Innovation in Custom Chip Performance

With an application-specific design and embedded multi-core processors to accelerate the convergence of networking and security functions, FortiSP5 delivers:

17x faster firewall performance compared to leading standard CPUs.

compared to leading standard CPUs. 3.5x faster next-generation firewall (NGFW) performance compared to leading standard CPUs to handle higher levels of traffic inspection to detect and block threats.

compared to leading standard CPUs to handle higher levels of traffic inspection to detect and block threats. 32x faster encryption to protect sensitive data and secure virtual private networks.

to protect sensitive data and secure virtual private networks. 2.5 Gbps of SSL deep inspection to deliver the processing power needed to inspect encrypted traffic for malware without performance issues.

to deliver the processing power needed to inspect encrypted traffic for malware without performance issues. Secure boot to allow only approved operating system software to boot up, protecting critical infrastructure against malicious tampering.

to allow only approved operating system software to boot up, protecting critical infrastructure against malicious tampering. Volumetric DDoS protection to thwart distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

to thwart distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. VXLAN/GRE hardware-accelerated encapsulation toenable secure interconnectivity for distributed networks.

toenable secure interconnectivity for distributed networks. Hardware-accelerated Quality of Service (QoS) to enhance user experience with dedicated QoS for sensitive applications such as videoconferencing.

