Fortinet Secure LAN Edge Delivered 308% ROI and 50% Higher NetOps Efficiency

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced the results of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Fortinet. The study found that organizations deploying Fortinet Secure LAN Edge achieved a 308% return on investment (ROI) with payback in less than six months. The study also found that organizations boosted network operations efficiency by 50%, reduced the risk of breaches from external attacks by 60%, and recouped 70 hours of unplanned downtime over three years by converging wired and wireless networking with security on a single, centrally managed platform.

Mr. Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet

“This study highlights how organizations can realize significant business and operational benefits by converging networking and security. We believe this study underscores what customers consistently experience with Fortinet, that our unified platform, built on FortiOS and powered by AI-driven operations and the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivered measurable efficiency gains, reduced risk, and stronger protection across every connection point, from users and devices to the LAN edge,” said Mr. Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet.

The study found that the composite organization realized significant improvements in performance, security, productivity, and cost efficiency, including the following quantified benefits:

308% ROI and payback in less than six months: The composite organization that deployed Fortinet Secure LAN Edge realized benefits of $13.1 million over three years versus costs of $3.2 million, resulting in a net present value of $9.9 million.

The composite organization that deployed Fortinet Secure LAN Edge realized benefits of $13.1 million over three years versus costs of $3.2 million, resulting in a net present value of $9.9 million. 60% reduction in risk of breaches from external attacks: Fortinet Secure LAN Edge protects the network perimeter at the point of connection, whether a wireless guest user, IoT device, or corporate endpoint, catching issues before they impact critical infrastructure or business operations and reducing exposure to costly material breaches by $1.6 million.

Fortinet Secure LAN Edge protects the network perimeter at the point of connection, whether a wireless guest user, IoT device, or corporate endpoint, catching issues before they impact critical infrastructure or business operations and reducing exposure to costly material breaches by $1.6 million. 50% increase in network operations (NetOps) efficiency: By consolidating management of wired, wireless, and security into one intuitive interface, organizations created a single pane of visibility that eliminated redundant tasks and accelerated faster troubleshooting, yielding $1.3 million in operational savings.

By consolidating management of wired, wireless, and security into one intuitive interface, organizations created a single pane of visibility that eliminated redundant tasks and accelerated faster troubleshooting, yielding $1.3 million in operational savings. 20% lower networking and security technology costs: Through consolidation, customers reduced reliance on legacy point solutions, optimized refresh cycles, and required less specialized expertise to maintain systems, resulting in $2.6 million in additional profit from improved availability.

Through consolidation, customers reduced reliance on legacy point solutions, optimized refresh cycles, and required less specialized expertise to maintain systems, resulting in $2.6 million in additional profit from improved availability. Reduced network security response time by 75%: With improved visibility across security and networking components, the composite security team dedicates less time to investigating and resolving network-related risks as technology professionals are looking at the same data. Fortinet’s converged platform means that incident responders have fewer data sources to check with lower incident rates and false positives and faster resolution times for true events. The value of this improved network security response time for the composite is $653,000.

As part of the study, Forrester Consulting interviewed business decision-makers across industries and geographies. Collectively, these organizations deployed Fortinet Secure LAN Edge, including FortiSwitch, FortiAP, FortiManager for centralized management and AIOps, and FortiGate with AI-powered security services, to achieve the outcomes modeled in the TEI analysis.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 162