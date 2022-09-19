Fortinet Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for Third Consecutive Year

- Advertisement - -

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This marks the third year in a row that Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and the second year in a row that Fortinet has placed highest in ability to execute in the quadrant with consistent recognition for completeness of vision.

With a rapidly growing SD-WAN customer base, organizations around the world depend on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as an essential resource to transform and secure the WAN. Fortinet continues to adapt the solution to enable organizations to deliver superior quality of experience to users, simplify architecture with accelerated security and networking convergence for both on-premises and cloud-delivered environments, and achieve operational efficiencies across all WAN and cloud edges.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was designed to address modern complexity and threat exposure to support customers’ critical business needs. It is designed to evolve to future-proof and protect investments as customers embrace a digital-first journey and support work-from-anywhere. The solution delivers the following benefits:

Supports the seamless convergence of SD-WAN and AI-powered security using a single, consistent operating system – FortiOS. Fortinet uniquely delivers a unified security and management framework for users and networks based on ASIC accelerated SD-WAN, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and SASE to support high-performance automated prevention. SD-WAN network transformation initiatives require an evaluation of all internet-facing security as well as local segmentation and are best secured with Fortinet’s powerful combination of deep SSL packet inspection and DNS/URL/Video filtering, AV, in-line sandbox, IPS, and IoT/OT security services.

Supports work-from-anywhere with ZTNA integrated with SD-WAN. With Fortinet, SD-WAN for connectivity, ZTNA for secure access, and enterprise-grade security for traffic inspection and protection can all be configured, orchestrated, and managed using the same centralized console.

Accelerates an organization’s digital-first journey and seamless transition to SASE by enabling secure, high performance hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity.

Enables the transition to secure SD-Branch with integrated network (LAN, WLAN, WWAN) and security (NGFW) components in a flexible small platform with unified management, which accelerates deployment and simplifies network architecture.

Facilitates the shift to 5G by ensuring reliable and secure wireless WAN. As LTE/4G/5G connectivity becomes a primary branch WAN link in branches of all kinds, there is a need to ensure the connections are reliable and secure. To do this, Fortinet provides tight integration with NGFW security services and SD-WAN in a single management console. As a result, wireless WAN links are secure and automated with unified policies and QoE.

Enhances both IT and user experience by adding advanced capabilities through AIOps and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM).

Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC & Southeast Asia at Fortinet

Mr. Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC and Southeast Asia at Fortinet, said, “Fortinet was the first vendor to converge SD-WAN and security in one offering, which has become a foundational element of our SASE solution powered by a single operating system – FortiOS – to empower work-from-anywhere. Integrations with Universal ZTNA for secure application connectivity and AIOps to ensure superior user experience further set Fortinet Secure SD-WAN apart from the competition. We believe that our placement as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN is a testament to Fortinet’s ability to pioneer industry-leading innovations that converge networking and security and deliver solutions that stand as the foundation of network transformation.”

