Fortinet Launches New Security Awareness & Training Service to Enhance Workforce Cyber Awareness

Fortinet announced the availability of its Security Awareness and Training service for companies to further protect their security posture by advancing their employees’ cybersecurity skillsets and knowledge. A Fortinet survey found that 73 percent of organizations had at least one intrusion or breach that can be partially attributed to a gap in cybersecurity skills. This new service benefits any company seeking to reduce threats through employee cybersecurity awareness and training by providing:

Curriculum from award-winning Fortinet Training Institute: The service is designed by the Fortinet Training Institute which provides cybersecurity certification and training through its various programs. The Fortinet Training Institute has received multiple industry awards for the caliber of its content and programs. Building on the award-winning curriculum, the new service will help organizations educate users globally on the importance of vigilance against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats and how to recognize and avoid falling victim to cyberattacks.

Alignment to NIST 800-50 and NIST 800-16 guidelines: The service is aligned to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines – NIST 800-50 and NIST 800-16 – providing training and awareness that is engaging and relevant on topics such as information security, data privacy, physical security, password protection and internet security.

Intelligence-driven training: Leveraging FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence, the Security Awareness and Training service provides training informed by developments observed across the threat landscape. Coursework incorporates insights to further train employees on today’s threats, preventing them from falling victim to the latest potential cyberattacks.

