Fortinet Introduces Self-Learning AI Capabilities in New Network Detection and Response Offering

- Advertisement -

Fortinet announced FortiNDR, a new network detection and response offering that leverages powerful artificial intelligence and pragmatic analytics to enable faster incident detection and an accelerated threat response.

Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC & Southeast Asia at Fortinet

Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC & Southeast Asia at Fortinet “With the introduction of FortiNDR, we’re adding robust network detection and response to the Fortinet Security Fabric. Powered by purpose-built machine learning, deep learning, pragmatic analytics, and advanced AI capabilities, FortiNDR automatically detects and responds to abnormal network activity to thwart security incidents. Fortinet’s full suite of detection and response offerings feature native integration for a coordinated response to empower security teams to move from a reactive to a proactive security posture.”

Security operations teams are faced with advanced, persistent cybercrime that is more destructive and less predictable than ever before, an attack surface that continues to expand with hybrid IT architectures, and ongoing staff shortages due to the cybersecurity skills gap

With the introduction of FortiNDR, Fortinet is delivering full-lifecycle network protection, detection, and response powered by AI to with self-learning AI capabilities, machine learning, and advanced analytics, FortiNDR establishes sophisticated baselines of normal network activity for an organization and identifies deviations that may indicate cyber campaigns in progress.

FortiNDR includes a Virtual Security Analyst (VSATM), which employs Deep Neural Networks – the next-generation of AI, and is designed to offload human security analysts by analyzing code generated by malicious traffic and determine its spread. VSATM comes pre-trained with more than 6 million malicious and safe features that can identify IT- and OT-based malware and classify it into threat categories.

Not all devices in an organization (for example, personal, third party, IoT, or OT devices) can have an endpoint detection and response agent installed to detect a compromise. FortiNDR addresses this by deploying a dedicated network sensor to analyze traffic originating from all devices

FortiNDR rounds out Fortinet’s existing portfolio of detection and response solutions, including managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

For smaller organizations with a single IT/Security team (or larger organizations looking to offload first line alert monitoring and triage), managed detection and response (MDR) is a good option to add security monitoring capabilities without needing the specialized expertise to run it effectively.

For mid-size to mainstream organizations with dedicated (but small) security teams, endpoint detection and response (EDR) is a good option to add deep, host-level analysis that is necessary to identify the signs of ransomware activity on the endpoint.

For larger organizations or robust security teams who have already implemented EDR, network detection and response adds broader analytics and anomaly detection across network segments or even the entire organization, insight into activity from devices without agents (whether IoT or unmanaged devices), and faster deployment with zero impact to production systems.

For organizations with multiple Fortinet security controls, extended detection and response adds curated detection analytics, AI-powered alert investigation and automatable incident response.

Carolina Masso S., CEO, Gamma Ingenieros SAS

“As our trusted security vendor, we’re pleased to see Fortinet continue to deliver cutting-edge technology as an integrated extension of what we have already deployed in our network. Carolina Masso S., CEO, Gamma Ingenieros SAS “

As enterprises struggle to coordinate threat detection and response across individual point products, the ability for them to leverage a complete set of integrated SOC capabilities as part of a cybersecurity platform promises significant improvement in the effectiveness and efficiency of discovering and mitigating threats. John Grady, Senior Analyst, Cybersecurity at ESG

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429