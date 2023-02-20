Fortinet Helps Launch The Cybercrime Atlas Initiative, Enabling Businesses, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Threat Intelligence Researchers to Disrupt Cybercrime at a Global Scale

- Advertisement - -

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the launch of the Cybercrime Atlas, a joint initiative launched this month in Davos at the organization’s Annual Meeting by the World Economic Forum (WEF) with the support of Banco Santander, Fortinet, Microsoft, and PayPal. The Cybercrime Atlas – currently hosted by the Forum – will aid industry, law enforcement, and government agencies by providing a first-of-its-kind visibility to disrupt cybercriminals across their ecosystem and infrastructure to track and help take down cybercriminals and their infrastructure around the world.

Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC and Southeast Asia at Fortinet said, “Disrupting global cybercriminal organizations requires a global effort with strong, trusted relationships and collaboration across public and private organizations and industries. It is part of Fortinet’s mission to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and Fortinet is proud to be one of the founding members of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity and an active contributor as part of its Partnership against Cybercrime (PAC). The Cybercrime Atlas initiative is about driving real impact and is a coordinated effort to create a chain of disruption in the world of cybercrime. We are excited to continue our work with private and public sector leaders to help make our digital world a safer place.”

Global Leaders Collaborating to Build a Chain of Disruption

Cybercrime impacts everyone from individuals to global corporations and critical infrastructures and governments. It causes immense, though not always visible, damage to economies and societies. The Cybercrime Atlas was first conceptualized by the Forum’s PAC community, which includes over 40 private and public sector members.

The Cybercrime Atlas is a collaborative effort to build an action-orientated, global knowledge-base​ of the cybercriminal landscape to enable mitigation and disruption of cybercrime. Building on the expertise of the Forum’s PAC, the Cybercrime Atlas initiative will provide a platform for leading cybercrime investigators, national and international law enforcement agencies, and global businesses to share knowledge, generate policy recommendations and identify opportunities for coordinated action to fight cyberthreats.

The Cybercrime Atlas aims to build a comprehensive picture of the cybercrime landscape that covers criminal operations, shared infrastructure, and networks. The links between the information gathered about threat actors will help the security industry more effectively disrupt the cybercriminal ecosystem, more efficiently allocate resources in the fight against them, and make their unlawful efforts more cost prohibitive.

Since 2H 2021, the Cybercrime Atlas has benefited from a year of analysis into 13 criminal groups by specialized analysts and cybercrime investigators, using only publicly available information. The accumulated knowledge from the Cybercrime Atlas efforts will ultimately help to identify and disrupt the cybercrime ecosystem. The analysis will shed light on cybercriminal artifacts to aid industry, law enforcement, and government agencies to create a chain of disruption. The approach and initial findings of the group have been welcomed by law enforcement agencies. The uncovering of these non-traditional artificats will help aid in the capture and successfull prosecution of cybercrime gang members.

Fortinet’s Continued Commitment to Disrupting Global Cybercrime

Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs’ leadership in the threat intelligence community over the last decade has helped take the fight to adversaries and improve protections for customers, partners, and governments around the world. By sharing threat intelligence and working with other threat intelligence organizations, it helps improve protections for customers and enhances the effectiveness of the entire cybersecurity industry.

FortiGuard Labs is committed to partnership and cooperation with global law enforcement, government organizations, and industry organizations. In addition to the work with WEF Centre for Cybersecurity and being a contributor to PAC, Fortinet also invests meaningful resources in further global partnerships, including the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat Informed Defense (CTID). Fortinet is also a long-standing member of the NATO Industry Cyber Partnership (NICP), are active contributors and members of INTERPOL Gateway, is a founding member of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), and more.

Supporting Quotes

“This initiative underlines the need for an enhanced multi-sector approach to combat the increasing cybercrime threat. A global solution must include private sector insights to enable law enforcement to prevent, detect, investigate and disrupt cybercrime.”

Jürgen Stock, Secretary-General, International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL)

“Cybercriminals work in the shadows and exploit vulnerabilities to inflict devastating attacks. The Cybercrime Atlas provides an important forum that brings the public and private sectors together to share actionable information and leverage cross-sector data, capabilities and expertise, crucial to disrupting cybercrime quickly, and at scale.”

Brad Smith, Vice-Chair and President, Microsoft

“The Cybercrime Atlas is a collaborative research initiative that gathers and collates information about the cybercriminal ecosystem and major threat actors operating today. The insights generated will help promote opportunities for greater cooperation between the private sector and law enforcement to address cybercrime.”Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum

