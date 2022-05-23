Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program Crosses 500 Integrations

- Advertisement -

Fortinet announced the Fortinet Security Fabric has surpassed 500 technology integrations with more than 300 Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partners, providing customers and channel partners with integrated solutions to combat the growing threat landscape, improve security effectiveness, reduce complexity, and simplify operations. The continued momentum and growth of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem is a testament to the openness, flexibility, and collaborative power of the Security Fabric, and demonstrates the value of strong technology alliances that Fortinet has established and cultivated over the years.

Technology Integrations Address Growing IT Complexity: The work-from-anywhere trend has dramatically changed the enterprise IT landscape, requiring applications to be distributed across hybrid IT deployments, including multi-cloud and data center networks, to meet constantly shifting business requirements. As more businesses digitize and move to dynamic, hybrid environments, the challenges of managing complexity and moving with increased agility multiply.

Fortinet continues to innovate and set new industry standards with converged networking and security solutions. Through the adoption of the Security Fabric, organizations gain complete visibility and comprehensive security across data centers, campuses, interconnecting branches, home offices, remote workers, and multi-cloud deployments. And with over 500 integrations across 300 Fabric-Ready technology partners, customers, channel partners and service providers of all sizes can pick from a range of solutions that are optimized for the Fortinet Security Fabric. As a result, organizations can focus on achieving business outcomes with greater agility instead of managing complexities in their deployments.

