Fortinet Expands Universal SASE Coverage with Two New India-Based Data Centres

Fortinet announced two dedicated data centres in India to expand the reach and availability of Fortinet Universal SASE, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, and FortiCloud for customers across India and SAARC.

According to recent Fortinet research, 94% of the Indian workforce is either hybrid or fully remote and, on an average, requires over 40 connections to third-party cloud applications. This significantly expands an organization’s attack surface and complicates enterprise security. To address this, businesses are increasingly adopting cloud-delivered services to securely connect their hybrid workforce.



The new, dedicated data centres announced today in Pune and Bangalore add to our existing Development Centre and Support Centre investments in India. They will address the growing demand for secure connections by expanding coverage for Fortinet Universal SASE, FortiCloud, and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services:

Fortinet Universal SASE converges networking and security to support today’s hybrid workforce, covering network edges and microbranches to enable secure access to applications while providing high ROI through consolidation and improved digital user experience. Fortinet Universal SASE offers a high-performance and scalable cloud network with best-in-class AI-powered security, unified management, and end-to-end digital experience monitoring to ensure secure access to web, corporate, and SaaS applications.

FortiCloud is Fortinet’s platform for delivering security and security management services. FortiCloud provides customers with a simple way to connect, protect, and deliver their data and applications on-premises and in the cloud.

FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides market-leading, AI-enabled security capabilities to protect application content, web traffic, devices, and users wherever deployed. It continuously assesses risks and automatically responds to and counters known and unknown threats anywhere across the distributed network.

Supporting Quotes:

Manjunath Prasad, Vice President – ITS, TVS Mobility Private Limited

“As an organization that highly values both security and user experience, Fortinet’s SASE offering has proven invaluable. With the introduction of the new India data centres, Fortinet is taking significant steps to empower businesses in effectively addressing the challenges of hybrid work. The ability to secure our outlets, enhance data loss prevention, and provide end-to-end digital experience measurement is a significant advantage. This further simplifies the complexities of securing our distributed workforce and network, allowing us to focus on our core business.”

Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC, SEAHK & ANZ, at Fortinet.

“Fortinet’s investment in India signifies our dedication to enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity landscape. With a growing market opportunity and the proliferation of remote work, the demand for cloud-delivered security that transcends traditional network boundaries has become paramount. As Fortinet strengthens its presence with the addition of these new data centres in Pune and Bangalore, it is well-positioned to meet the critical security challenges and enhance the security landscape in India and the broader SAARC region, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers in an evolving digital landscape.”

Kishore Reddy, SVP, Engineering and MD India, at Fortinet.

“At Fortinet, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Fortinet’s Universal SASE solution is a testament to our innovative approach, symbolizing a paradigm shift in cybersecurity. Through these investments, we empower organizations to tackle hybrid work challenges, providing them with the essential tools and intelligence required for enhanced security and optimal user experience.”

