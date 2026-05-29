Fortinet Expands FortiGate G Series to Deliver End-to-End AI Security

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Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced new additions to its FortiGate G series portfolio, designed to help organizations secure and scale modern enterprise networks. The FortiGate 3500G and FortiGate 400G deliver high-performance security that keeps pace with growing encrypted traffic, AI-driven workloads, and distributed environments, enabling organizations to strengthen protection, maintain performance, and simplify operations across hybrid infrastructures. Powered by Fortinet’s NP7 and SP5 processors and the FortiOS operating system, the new series combines advanced threat protection, integrated intelligence, and hardware-enforced security.

Mr. Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet

“Organizations modernizing their infrastructures for AI-driven workloads and increasingly distributed environments need security platforms that can deliver both performance and protection at scale,” said Mr. Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet. “The expansion of our FortiGate G series reflects our commitment to helping customers simplify their architectures, reduce complexity, and protect their AI deployments from the data center to the enterprise edge.”

Bringing AI Visibility and Control to High-Performance Security

With encrypted traffic, east-west data flows, and AI-driven threats accelerating, traditional firewall architectures are reaching their limits, forcing organizations to choose between performance and security. The FortiGate G series eliminates that trade-off with a unified platform built on Fortinet’s custom ASIC acceleration, delivering predictable, high-performance security, integrated threat intelligence, and consistent operations across hybrid environments.

FortiGate 3500G and 400G extend Fortinet’s AI-driven Security Fabric with native shadow AI detection, providing real-time visibility into unsanctioned usage across AI applications while enforcing controls to protect sensitive data. FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services apply continuously updated intelligence and machine learning to identify and prioritize threats and automate protection, with FortiOS 8.0 expanding visibility through MCP and agent-to-agent traffic inspection for deeper control over AI data flows and access.

FortiGate 3500G: Built for the Next Era of Data Center Scale and Trust

The FortiGate 3500G series is built for the next era of data center scale and performance, where AI workloads, east-west traffic growth, and zero-trust requirements are redefining how infrastructure operates. Security is no longer a checkpoint—it is foundational to performance, scale, and trust.

Designed for this shift, the 3500G delivers 400Gb connectivity, advanced ASIC acceleration, and significant performance gains to secure high-density environments without introducing bottlenecks or requiring architectural redesign. It also addresses a growing gap in the market: trust in the security infrastructure itself. With hardware-level validation, secure firmware enforcement, and system-level transparency, the platform enables organizations to move from assumed trust to verified trust.

By tightly integrating security enforcement with SOC operations and maintaining familiar form factors, the FortiGate 3500G enables organizations to scale critical infrastructure, simplify operations, and deploy high-performance security with confidence.

FortiGate 400G: Modernizing the Enterprise Edge without Disruption

Extending these capabilities to the enterprise edge, the FortiGate 400G series modernizes the mid-range firewall segment by bringing G-series performance, architecture, and operational consistency to distributed environments.

As applications span data centers, cloud, and edge, and encrypted and east-west traffic continue to surge, many legacy firewalls struggle to maintain performance when advanced security services are enabled, creating trade-offs between protection and efficiency. The FortiGate 400G eliminates compromises with consistent, hardware-accelerated performance, integrated threat intelligence, and a platform designed to support high-density traffic and segmentation-driven security without added complexity. With a simplified upgrade path from existing FortiGate deployments and consistent interfaces across the portfolio, the 400G enables organizations to modernize their network edge, standardize operations, and scale security with predictable performance and minimal disruption.

Threat protection performance is measured with firewall, IPS, application control and malware protection, and logging enabled.

The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Variations in testing methodologies and performance metrics may exist across different vendors.

All power consumption values are taken from external data sheets and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption.

A Unified Platform for Secure Networking

Together, these additions reinforce Fortinet’s platform-driven approach, anchored by a single operating system, centralized management, and AI-driven threat intelligence and security capabilities. By integrating FortiOS, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, and FortiGuard Labs intelligence into a unified Security Fabric, Fortinet enables organizations to reduce tool sprawl, improve visibility, and accelerate threat detection and response while lowering total cost of ownership.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

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