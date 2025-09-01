Fortinet Expands FortiCloud Platform with Identity, Storage, and Communication Services

- Advertisement -

Fortinet, a global leader in broad and integrated cybersecurity solutions, announced an expansion of its FortiCloud platform by launching a new suite of unified security services. This includes FortiIdentity for cloud-based identity and access management, along with two pilot services: FortiDrive for secure storage and collaboration, and FortiConnect for securing enterprise communications.

This move is part of the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, the company’s unified security architecture, which aims to replace traditional fragmented solutions with integrated ones. These provide a comprehensive view of digital activities, consistent policy enforcement, and immediate protection for users, devices, applications, and data, while enhancing security, reducing operational costs, and enabling flexible, secure hybrid work environments.

Hybrid Cloud Approach

The new expansion is based on a hybrid cloud model, combining the benefits of public and private clouds, offering organizations greater flexibility to access services via the centralized FortiCloud portal. The portal already includes advanced solutions such as FortiSASE, FortiAppSec, FortiCNAPP, FortiSOC, FortiMail, and FortiAIOps.

This expansion relies on a global, advanced infrastructure with distributed data centers worldwide, delivering high performance and advanced protection while meeting data sovereignty requirements by allowing local storage when necessary. This demonstrates Fortinet’s ongoing investment in its cloud infrastructure to support its platform-based strategy and provide the best possible customer experience.

New Services

FortiIdentity provides a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution, supporting multi-factor authentication (MFA) and FIDO2 passkeys. It can integrate with Fortinet systems, applications, and third-party software to meet the needs of organizations and managed security service providers (MSSPs). It can also be combined with FortiPAM-as-a-Service to enhance privileged account security under a zero-trust (ZTNA) approach.

File Management

FortiDrive is a secure platform for file storage, management, and team collaboration. It features advanced encryption, fine-grained access controls, real-time content sharing internally and externally, version history for tracking changes, and content organization by teams or projects, ensuring compliance with security policies under the principle of least privilege.

Secure Communications

FortiConnect offers a unified communications platform allowing users to make calls, send messages, organize meetings, and share files from anywhere with top-level security. It integrates directly with FortiDrive and leverages AI and threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs to protect communications against advanced cyber threats.

Unified Network

Mr. Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet

Mr. Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet stated, “FortiIdentity, FortiDrive, and FortiConnect, are key milestones in our vision to build a unified global cloud network that brings enterprise-grade security directly into the way teams manage access, store, share, and communicate.”

He added, “These new services extend the power of the Fortinet Security Fabric into everyday productivity and access control, reinforcing our strategy to simplify security operations, reduce vendor sprawl, and empower hybrid work at scale.”

Global Infrastructure

Fortinet operates a wide network of data centers in major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Torija, Spain, providing reliable and responsive services that combine computing, storage, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity in a single ecosystem.

In response to increasing data sovereignty requirements, organizations can store data locally via Fortinet’s globally distributed infrastructure, which includes over 160 points of presence (POPs) in collaboration with leading cloud providers like Google Cloud, AWS, and Digital Realty, ensuring faster data access and higher protection. Fortinet also offers its security solutions on global cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, providing organizations with greater geographic flexibility, operational resilience, and seamless access to cloud services worldwide.

Continuous Innovation

These new services reflect Fortinet’s commitment to making hybrid work environments safer and simpler through a unified cloud platform leveraging AI and centralized policies to enhance security visibility and protect data and users. The initiative also supports digital transformation with highly efficient, integrated cloud security solutions that deliver economic value to organizations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

