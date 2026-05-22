Fortinet Deepens Integration to Uniquely Secure Enterprise AI at Scale with NVIDIA

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Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced that it is accelerating the FortiAIGate solution with NVIDIA’s AI platforms and software technologies. The joint solution protects AI workloads, data, and autonomous agents in real time in data centers and the cloud, enabling organizations monitor AI usage, and securely build, deploy, and scale agentic AI without compromising performance or governance. The solution’s inline deployment provides visibility while supporting data sovereignty requirements, delivering high-performance protection with minimal latency.

Mr. John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet

“Enterprises everywhere are racing to adopt AI, and security has become a critical enabler of that innovation,” said Mr. John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet. “Together with NVIDIA, we’re delivering a solution that helps organizations secure and optimize AI deployments while maintaining performance, controlling costs, and meeting data sovereignty requirements. FortiAIGate combines Fortinet’s AI-driven Security Fabric with NVIDIA’s high-performance computing and AI factories to stop threats, from malicious prompts to data exfiltration, without disrupting AI workflows.”

Mr. Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Platforms, NVIDIA

“The accelerating shift toward autonomous AI agents is creating unprecedented demand for secure, high-performance enterprise computing platforms,” said Mr. Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Platforms, NVIDIA. “By integrating its FortiAIGate solution with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform, Fortinet provides zero-trust security and real-time governance, reducing threat exposure by shortening response times.”

Business Benefits of FortiAIGate for AI-Driven Enterprises

Accelerated, safe AI runtime: FortiAIGate provides a secure foundation for organizations to rapidly adopt AI-driven applications and autonomous agents. It applies security guardrails for large language models (LLMs) at runtime and protects the ecosystem behind it, including MCP servers and AI agents. Accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Hopper with the latest open-source, distributed inference-serving framework NVIDIA Dynamo, it operates at high performance so businesses can harness AI productivity gains without incurring unnecessary latency, slowdowns, or service degradation. This enables enterprises to innovate faster using AI, with security built in rather than an afterthought.

FortiAIGate provides a secure foundation for organizations to rapidly adopt AI-driven applications and autonomous agents. It applies security guardrails for large language models (LLMs) at runtime and protects the ecosystem behind it, including MCP servers and AI agents. Accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Hopper with the latest open-source, distributed inference-serving framework NVIDIA Dynamo, it operates at high performance so businesses can harness AI productivity gains without incurring unnecessary latency, slowdowns, or service degradation. This enables enterprises to innovate faster using AI, with security built in rather than an afterthought. AI sovereignty: With its self-hosting deployment modes, FortiAIGate enables organizations to develop, deploy, and govern AI using their own infrastructure, data, and workforce, ensuring compliance with local laws and security requirements, utilizing NVIDIA Nemotron safety models. FortiAIGate monitors user and device interactions, logging the actual prompt and response of any suspicious incident. This reduces dependence on foreign AI providers, ensuring data used in AI training and inference stays within national borders and adheres to local privacy regulations, like GDPR, in protecting national security and fostering technological independence.

With its self-hosting deployment modes, FortiAIGate enables organizations to develop, deploy, and govern AI using their own infrastructure, data, and workforce, ensuring compliance with local laws and security requirements, utilizing NVIDIA Nemotron safety models. FortiAIGate monitors user and device interactions, logging the actual prompt and response of any suspicious incident. This reduces dependence on foreign AI providers, ensuring data used in AI training and inference stays within national borders and adheres to local privacy regulations, like GDPR, in protecting national security and fostering technological independence. Zero-trust AI environments: FortiAIGate extends zero-trust security principles to AI environments, preventing LLM abuse and data leakage. It manages all AI model traffic and enforces strict guardrails on inputs and outputs, blocking threats like prompt injection attacks on LLMs and filtering toxic or unauthorized content generated by AI. This ensures that AI agents operate within approved policies and that sensitive data is always protected. Learning the model’s business context, FortiAIGate protects its integrity and provides the confidence that AI-driven actions remain trustworthy and compliant.

FortiAIGate extends zero-trust security principles to AI environments, preventing LLM abuse and data leakage. It manages all AI model traffic and enforces strict guardrails on inputs and outputs, blocking threats like prompt injection attacks on LLMs and filtering toxic or unauthorized content generated by AI. This ensures that AI agents operate within approved policies and that sensitive data is always protected. Learning the model’s business context, FortiAIGate protects its integrity and provides the confidence that AI-driven actions remain trustworthy and compliant. Operational efficiency and lower TCO: Built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, FortiAIGate delivers high-throughput AI security with a fraction of the hardware footprint and energy use of traditional CPU-bound solutions. This means organizations can achieve low-latency protection for AI-powered applications without slowing them down, all while reducing server load and power consumption. The result is better performance per dollar and higher ROI for AI initiatives, as GPU-accelerated security frees up CPU cycles for business workloads and slashes the need for additional hardware.

Built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, FortiAIGate delivers high-throughput AI security with a fraction of the hardware footprint and energy use of traditional CPU-bound solutions. This means organizations can achieve low-latency protection for AI-powered applications without slowing them down, all while reducing server load and power consumption. The result is better performance per dollar and higher ROI for AI initiatives, as GPU-accelerated security frees up CPU cycles for business workloads and slashes the need for additional hardware. Scalable multitenant protection: FortiAIGate is architected for scale-out AI deployments and multitenant environments common in enterprises and AI data centers. It uses NVIDIA virtualization techniques to securely partition resources and isolate different AI workloads or customer datasets on the same hardware. Technologies such as NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU allows a single physical GPU to be split into multiple independent GPU instances with guaranteed QoS and fault isolation, so one AI service cannot interfere with or degrade the performance of another.

Flexible Deployment from Cloud to Edge (All Modes)

FortiAIGate supports flexible deployment across on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and edge environments. It is available as a GPU-powered appliance for data centers or as a virtual appliance or as containers on NVIDIA-Certified Systems. Regardless of form factor, organizations benefit from consistent protection and centralized management. Its inline deployment between applications and AI models also helps meet data sovereignty requirements.

A New Standard for Secure AI Ecosystems

Fortinet is establishing a new standard for securing AI ecosystems. By combining zero-trust enforcement, real-time threat detection, and AI-specific guardrails, FortiAIGate enables organizations to confidently scale AI, from advanced analytics to autonomous agents, with security and compliance built in. This collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to secure-by-design innovation in the AI era.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

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