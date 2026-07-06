Fortinet Appoints Luca Simonelli as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific

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Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced the appointment of Mr. Luca Simonelli as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based in Singapore, Luca will lead Fortinet’s Asia Pacific sales organisation, overseeing the company’s businesses across Japan, North Asia and South Asia (Southeast Asia, India & SAARC, Australia and New Zealand). He will be responsible for further driving regional strategy, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and accelerating Fortinet’s continued growth across the region.

Luca brings more than 30 years of international technology leadership experience spanning cybersecurity, networking, SASE, cloud security, and managed services. Most recently, he served in a senior leadership role at GCX Managed Services. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled high-performing teams across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, holding leadership positions across the cybersecurity, networking and managed services industries, including nearly eight years at Fortinet, where he previously led the company’s EMEA business.

Mr. Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President, International Sales at Fortinet

Announcing the appointment, Mr. Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President, International Sales at Fortinet said, “Asia Pacific continues to be one of the most dynamic cybersecurity markets globally, as organisations accelerate digital transformation, adopt AI, and modernise critical infrastructure. Luca’s deep industry experience, customer focus, and proven ability to build high-performing teams further strengthens our leadership across Asia Pacific and positions us well to further support our customers, partners and teams as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy.”

Mr. Luca Simonelli added, “Fortinet has built one of the industry’s most comprehensive and integrated cybersecurity platforms, bringing together networking, security and AI to help organisations reduce complexity while strengthening cyber resilience. As customers continue to modernise their infrastructure and embrace AI, Fortinet is uniquely positioned to help them secure every part of their digital journey. I’m excited to rejoin Fortinet and work alongside our customers, partners and teams across Asia Pacific to build on the company’s strong momentum and help more organisations securely embrace the next phase of digital transformation.”

Luca holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Milan and is based in Singapore.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

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