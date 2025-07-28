Fortinet Advances Quantum-Safe Security to Guard Against Emerging Quantum Threats

- Advertisement -

Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced expanded innovations within its unified operating system, FortiOS, that protect against quantum-computing threats to current encryption standards. The latest FortiOS capabilities help organizations with highly sensitive data deploy encryption algorithms and key distribution methods that can withstand quantum-powered attacks, stack algorithms for more robust protection, and easily transition to post-quantum security.

Mr. Michael Xie, Founder, President and CTO at Fortinet

“At Fortinet, we’re committed to arming customers with cutting-edge technology to protect against new and emerging threats. As quantum computing advances, organizations can trust Fortinet’s technology innovation and leadership to safeguard their critical data and future-proof their infrastructures. Many enterprises are eager to take action to protect their networks from quantum-powered threats. That’s why we’ve made cutting-edge, quantum-safe features available today for FortiGate NGFW and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN customers, so they can confidently transition to post-quantum security,” said Mr. Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet.

Organizations Handling Sensitive Information Need Quantum-Safe Encryption Now

Quantum computers can perform complex calculations at unprecedented speeds and can easily break current encryption standards. Cybercriminals are already storing encrypted traffic to decrypt in the future, with a particular focus on industries that handle highly sensitive data that remains relevant over long periods, such as telecommunications, financial services, government, and healthcare.

FortiOS: ready for the post-quantum world

With FortiOS 7.6, organizations, such as those using FortiGate next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, can now leverage built-in quantum-safe features designed to defend against emerging threats, including harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attacks. These capabilities help secure network traffic, simplify deployment, and support a smooth transition to post-quantum security. Customers have access to the following quantum-safe features at no additional cost: Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) methods, including National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved algorithms like ML-KEM and emerging algorithms like BIKE, HQC, and Frodo.

Quantum key distribution (QKD), leveraging quantum mechanics to enable the secure exchange of encryption keys, ensures that any eavesdropping attempts are detectable. Fortinet introduced support for QKD integrations starting with FortiOS 7.4, enabling interoperability with leading QKD vendors via standardized interfaces. This capability underscores Fortinet’s proactive approach to quantum-resilient network security by integrating quantum-safe key exchange mechanisms into its NGFW architecture.

Algorithm stacking, which combines multiple cryptographic algorithms to create a more resilient solution and enhance network infrastructure security.

A hybrid mode for gradual transition to post-quantum security that enables seamless integration of traditional public-key cryptography and QKD.

An enhanced user interface that simplifies the configuration and management of quantum-safe settings so that network administrators can implement quantum-safe security easily.

Proven Innovation You Can Trust

Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security through a single operating system. This unique approach enables Fortinet to deploy cutting-edge updates, such as quantum-safe innovations, across its unified operating system, helping customers future-proof their security postures.

