Formula V Line to Preview Air Power G10 Case with Tilting Front Intake Fans at Computex 2026

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Formula V Line will preview the Air Power G10, a new mid-tower chassis with tilt-adjustable front intake fan mounts, at Computex 2026. The G10 is the lead product in a 2026 lineup of 22 new products spanning computer cases, air coolers, cooling fans, power supplies, and gaming chairs.

The Taiwan-based brand is poised to expand globally through 2026 and into 2027, with North American availability beginning through Newegg and its retail partners in September 2026 and European distribution continuing to build out. The Crystal Z8 Floe and Crystal U9 PA have previously been reviewed by TechPowerUp, with the Crystal U9 PA receiving two editorial awards.

The Air Power G10 Chassis Rethinks Front Intake

For years, front intake on PC cases has worked one way, with fans fixed flat against the panel. The Air Power G10 breaks from that. Its three front intake fans each sit on an independent tilting bracket, so builders can angle each fan to aim airflow toward the GPU, toward the CPU socket area, or anywhere in between.

Each fan bracket is designed for quick release and includes its own nylon dust filter. Builders can remove a single filter for cleaning or replace any of the three fans with their preferred models. The chassis also features a tool-free removable top panel that simplifies radiator installation.

The Air Power G10 also features an interchangeable bottom chamber module that can be repositioned forward or backward, letting builders tune airflow and thermal layout to match the build requirements.

Full specifications, materials, and clearance details for the Air Power G10 will be available at the booth.

Showcase Cases and Cooling Fans with Built-In Displays

Beyond the Air Power G10, the 2026 lineup includes new computer cases built around panoramic glass and showcase airflow, new air cooler series, new cooling fan series including a model with integrated displays, new power supplies, and new gaming chairs. Product naming, full specifications, and launch timing for each will be shared with editors at the booth. Currently shipping models from the Crystal and Air Power case families will also be present for hands-on comparison.

Review Sample Reservations

Visiting editors are invited to inspect the Air Power G10 and the wider 2026 product range at the booth, with hands-on time and briefings with the Formula V Line product engineering team. Editors covering chassis, cooling, and PSU categories are encouraged to discuss early review sample reservations with the team on site, ahead of units shipping for the Newegg launch. Briefings are available in English and Mandarin throughout the show.

Booth Location

Booth I0417a, Hall 1, ground floor.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Formula V Line

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