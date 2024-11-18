Formation of FITDAAP – A Unified Voice for Andhra Pradesh IT Industry

- Advertisement -

Rajahmundry and Kakinada T2 Partners took the initiative to bring all T2 Partners from Andhra Pradesh together for a crucial meeting held in Rajahmundry. The gathering, attended by 20 Major business partners, focused on addressing ongoing market challenges and fostering unity within the IT industry.

During the discussions, participants identified the need for a unified platform to represent their interests. As a result, an association was formed: FITDAAP (Federation of Information Technology Dealers & Associations of Andhra Pradesh), established for the mutual protection and support of those involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and repair of IT-related products, including computers, accessories, software, and communication tools.

The meeting also marked the election of office bearers for FITDAAP. The elected leaders are:

President: Deepak Bommisetty (SV Computers n Gadgets, Nellore)

Sr. Vice President: Rajkumar Baid (Baid Electronics, Vijayawada)

Vice President: Md khaja Abdul shukur jani (Swetha Computer Park, Vijayawada)

General Secretary: Pavan Namana (City Computers, Rajahmundry)

Joint Secretary: Chandan Musaddi (Neelam Computer Bazaar, Vizag)

Treasurer: Kumara Swamy R K (Microframe Computers, Chittoor)

Jnt. Treasurer: GURU KRUPANAND BATCHU (SRI KP BABU COMPUTER STATIONERY MART )

State Convenor: Chodavarapu Pavan Kumar (Sri Pavan Computers, Rajahmundry)

To strengthen the association’s reach, the state has been divided into 4 zones.

ZONE1-

Vizag, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam

ZONE-2

EAST, WEST Godavari

ZONE-3

Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam

ZONE-4

Chitoor, Kurnool, Ananthapur, Nellore & Kadapa

Each zone will have a team of 5 leaders: Zonal President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer, ensuring robust representation and outreach across all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Attendees of the Meeting:

1-Sripavan Computers (Kakinada)

2-Sravya Technologies (Kakinada)

3-SL Computers and Communications (Kakinada)

4-Sri Solutions (Kakinada)

5-City Computers (Rajahmundry)

6-Sricomputer World (Rajahmundry)

7-The Microframe Computers (Chittoor)

8-Sriraj Computers (Peddapuram)

9-SV Computers n Gadgets (Nellore/Tirupati)

10-Saga Solutions (Vizag)

11-Neelam Computers (Vizag)

12-SS Computers (Vizianagaram)

13-Classic Computers (Srikakulam)

14-KP Babu (Guntur)

15-National Computers (Guntur)

16-Baid Computers (Vijayawada)

17-Expert Systems (Vijayawada)

18-Jagaruthi Computers (Vijayawada)

19-Computer Point (Rajahmundry)

20-Siddhartha Computers (Guntur)

This marks a significant milestone for the Andhra Pradesh IT industry, with FITDAAP poised to address core issues and create a clear roadmap for collective growth. The formal installation of the team and presentation of the roadmap will be announced soon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FITDAAP

