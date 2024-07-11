Fonos Sees Monthly Active Users Increase to 6X with CleverTap’s Personalized Engagement

- Advertisement -

CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, has announced its partnership with Fonos, a Vietnamese audio content start-up. Through this collaboration, Fonos aims to enhance its customer engagement strategies, drive substantial revenue growth, and streamline its marketing efforts. CleverTap’s advanced user segmentation, real-time analytics, and data-driven insights have helped Fonos take strategic decisions about their marketing strategies and deliver personalized experiences to users.

Fonos sought to streamline its marketing efforts through advanced automation and enable highly personalized engagement with its busy users. After a thorough evaluation, Fonos chose CleverTap for its real-time RFM (recency, frequency, and monetary) segmentation capabilities, which underpin omnichannel lifecycle marketing and automated, personalized communication.

Since implementing CleverTap’s all-in-one engagement platform, Fonos has witnessed the following impact:

25% higher month-on-month growth rate in MAU (monthly active users)

20% email open rates, which is higher than industry benchmarks

10% open rate for in-app messages

Ms. Nguyen Hong Nhung, Head of Growth Marketing at Fonos

Ms. Nguyen Hong Nhung, Head of Growth Marketing at Fonos said, “Our goal has always been to act as a ‘daily companion’ for our users, and CleverTap’s robust platform empowers us to engage users contextually in real-time. The advanced analytics and seamless integration provided by CleverTap has transformed our customer engagement strategies. We are confident that this partnership will help us achieve our growth plans, scale our business, and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Mr. Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer at CleverTap

Mr. Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer at CleverTap said, “In today’s fast-paced digital world, audio formats have surged in popularity, providing a convenient and immersive experience for users. This trend is particularly pronounced in Vietnam, which boasts the highest yearly podcast listenership in Southeast Asia, with about 70% of the internet population tuning in. Our partnership with Fonos is particularly exciting given the company’s accelerated growth since its inception and the booming audio space. By leveraging our advanced segmentation and real-time analytics, Fonos has been delivering tailored experiences that meet the unique needs of its diverse audience, fostering greater loyalty and driving sustainable growth. WithCleverTap, Fonos witnessed a five-fold increase in the absolute number of monthly active users over six months. We look forward to continuing this journey together, empowering Fonos to become the daily companion for millions of users.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CleverTap

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 162