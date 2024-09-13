FlexAI Selected to Participate in the 2024 AWS Generative AI Accelerator

- Advertisement -

FlexAI, the universal compute company, today announced it has been selected for the second cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator. Launched by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the AWS Generative AI Accelerator identifies top early-stage startups that are using generative AI to solve complex challenges and help them scale and grow. Participants will access AWS credits, mentorship, and learning resources to further their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and grow their businesses.

Participation in the accelerator will further strengthen FlexAI’s mission to deliver universal AI compute, empowering world-changing AI breakthroughs. FlexAI’s software intelligence and abstraction layer orchestrates AI workloads across heterogeneous compute infrastructures, offering fully-managed AI infrastructure that simplifies access, boosts efficiency, and accelerates AI model training. As part of the program, FlexAI will utilize AWS’s services, including Trainium2, its most advanced AI accelerator, to bring more choice to AI developers with improved TCO, without the complexity of managing heterogeneous infrastructure.

“FlexAI is honored to be selected for the 2024 AWS Generative AI Accelerator,” said Mr. Brijesh Tripathi, Co-founder and CEO at FlexAI. “This opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to empower AI developers by simplifying access to cutting-edge AI compute infrastructure. We look forward to leveraging AWS’s resources to accelerate innovation and deliver world-changing AI breakthroughs”

“It’s a unique opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the industry, exchange ideas, and drive innovation together. I’m thrilled to show the potential of our FlexAI Cloud Services (FCS) product,” said Mr. Dali Kilani, Co-founder and CTO of FlexAI.

All 80 global participating startups will be invited to attend and showcase their solutions to potential investors, customers, partners, and AWS leaders in December at re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas.

“This new generation of startups is at the forefront of a transformative new wave, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with artificial intelligence while bringing exciting new solutions to market,” said Mr. Jon Jones, Vice President of Go-to-Market at AWS and executive sponsor of the program. “Expanding the cohort for our Generative AI Accelerator is a testament to the potential we see for startups to usher in new innovations for customers in an increasingly AI-driven world. AWS is committed to fostering groundbreaking technologies and supporting visionary founders on their journey to solve the world’s biggest challenges.”

