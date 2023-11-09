Five channel alliance strategies to excel in your ecosystem

- Advertisement - -

By Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC

Channel alliances have emerged as pivotal catalysts for corporate advancement across both B2B and B2C landscapes. These conduits serve as an extended arm of vendors, proficiently functioning autonomously whilst concurrently fulfilling the prescribed business objectives.

However, with the influx of global uncertainties making their ripples known everywhere, consumers increasingly demand the delivery of service faster than ever before. These shifts have profoundly influenced the channel landscape, compelling it to adapt to the evolving economic context. According to research firm Forrester, channel transactions now constitute an astounding 75% of global commerce. Consequently, the importance of nurturing robust relationships within the channel partner ecosystem and upholding the pledge of partnership has become paramount now more than ever.

While channel partnerships help enterprises reach newer audiences at a faster pace, enterprises provide them with continuous upgradation, accreditation, and credibility, increasing their industry knowledge. Channel partners provide broader access to new markets, customers, technologies, cost-saving opportunities, and increased efficiency. With the partnership, businesses can expand their reach and gain access to new resources and expertise, which can help them to grow and thrive in their industry. Channel partnerships are a powerful tool for driving business success, and companies that effectively leverage these relationships can gain a significant advantage over their competitors.

Here are five key areas that enable a stronger channel alliance to excel in the ecosystem.

Develop a strong value proposition!

True partnerships are built on equality and mutual trust. They are driven by a shared goal to innovate and deliver the highest quality products and solutions for long-term sustainable growth. A strong value proposition is essential for a strong strategic alliance. The cross-party opportunities must be communicated with an objective to deliver truly integrated, cutting edge and innovative solutions to customers, integrators, and partners. This will allow the company to stay lean, focused, and cutting-edge while collaborating with and benefitting from other leading companies. Collaboration and co-creation are the keys to success in these ever-evolving paradigms.

Long-term enterprise strategy will take on a new direction

IT channel partnerships must shift towards long-term relationships focusing on ecosystem enablement programs, implementation, and operational alignment between enterprises and partners. It is imperative that enterprises integrate channel partners as an extension of their business. This will allow for a synergic workflow, and open new avenues of growth for both parties.

Nurturing value chains and cultivating dynamic partnerships

Enterprises must nurture their value chain to improve collective impact and meet customer expectations. They must prioritize partnerships that drive value across stakeholders and focus on defining formal plans that underline their working relationship. The vendor and the partner must be attuned to how they work separately and together and how they can seamlessly fit into the other’s organizational structure. Channel alliances are not set-and-forget arrangements. Both parties should continuously evaluate the partnership and adjust as needed to ensure that it is effectively meeting its objectives.

Building a Cohesive Working Culture

Effective governance strategies must be erected and adhered to build relationships and nurture them. A culture of transparency must be encouraged internally, and specific training must be provided to partnership managers to foster a holistic and sustainable working relationship. Clear and consistent communication is critical for any successful partnership. Both parties must understand their roles and responsibilities and establish regular communication channels to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Automation

In the wake of digitalization, speed and positive experiences are the key priorities for all customer-centric businesses. Automating channel performance will assist in optimizing and accelerating their overall processes and simultaneously get their front- and back-end systems in a future-ready state. Driving new levels of innovation will enable fruitful collaboration and directly impact the growth of channel ecosystems.

Enterprise channel partnerships will witness a transformation aligning with the changing buyer and customer needs; preferences, evolving partner business models, value, and growing competition for strategic partnerships. In this new era, business leaders must ensure prioritizing customer and partner experience in a way that will enhance the overall ecosystem.

