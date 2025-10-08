FITAG Successfully Launches the FITAG National Tech Expo 2026 in Gandhinagar

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarat (FITAG), the apex body representing over 45 IT associations across Gujarat, successfully launched the FITAG National Tech Expo 2026 at a grand event held on 30th September 2025 at Hyatt Ahmedabad.

FITAG has long been a unifying force for Gujarat’s IT ecosystem, connecting over 5,000+ IT partners and achieving an annual IT hardware turnover exceeding USD 1 Billion. The launch event brought together 100+ IT OEM companies, National Distributors (ND), Regional Distributors (RD), Zonal Managers (ZM), and Regional Sales Managers (RSM), alongside leading IT industry professionals, FITAG advisory members, core committee members, and team members.

FITAG also proudly announced that during the launch event itself, 4 Gold Sponsors and 15 exhibition stalls were successfully booked — a strong indicator of the industry’s enthusiasm and confidence in the upcoming expo.

FITAG National Tech Expo 2026: India’s Biggest IT Networking Platform

Tagline: “One Vision, One Gujarat”

FITAG proudly presents the FITAG National Tech Expo 2026, one of India’s most prestigious ICT networking events, scheduled to take place on 9th & 10th January 2026 at the Helipad Exhibition Center, Hall No. 2, Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat.

Spread across 7,080 sq. meters with 150+ exhibition stalls, this MSME-approved national-level expo aims to unite the entire Information & Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem — including OEMs, distributors, system integrators, and technology partners — under one vibrant platform.

The event will host over 250+ IT associations across India and more than 10,000+ IT partners and decision-makers, offering exceptional opportunities for networking, collaborations, product launches, and business growth.

Expo Highlights

Technical Sessions & Knowledge Forums

CSR Pavilion focusing on Divyang Empowerment and Aatmanirbhar Womaniya

E-Waste Collection Drive

Founders Café & FITAG Star Night

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alpeshbhai Gevaria, President of FITAG said, “With the spirit of ‘One Vision, One Gujarat’ and the national mission of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the FITAG Tech Expo 2026 will redefine how India’s IT industry collaborates, innovates, and grows together. This is not merely an exhibition — it’s a movement to empower innovation, strengthen partnerships, and promote self-reliance.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FITAG

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 171