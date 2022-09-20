FITAG Successfully Conducted its Annual ‘President’s Conclave and Awards Ceremony’ in Surat (Gujarat)

- Advertisement - -

FITAG (Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarati) is an umbrella association or federation of all the local IT associations of Gujarat. Currently, 43 local IT associations of Gujarat are the registered members of FITAG representing nearly 5000+ partners (engaged in the business of IT). FITAG is amongst the most active & aggressive IT federations of India. FITAG’s partners contribute an annual business of over US $ 1 billion in the IT industry. Led by its governing board, FITAG each year conducts several motivational, educational and awareness programs. FITAG represents the IT partner fraternity to the government and other authorities to voice the issues and concerns of Gujarat’s IT partner community and negotiate to amend the laws in favor of the partner community.

The association also mediates between different vendors and partners regarding payment related issues, online vs offline pricing issues, etc. The aim of FITAG is to motivate the partner community, resolve the issues and drive the IT industry forward at the Gujarat state level. On Sep 14, 2022, FITAG conducted its annual ‘President’s Conclave and Awards Ceremony’ in Surat (Gujarat). The event was attended by the Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Secretaries of different local IT associations. During the event, the representatives of different Gujarat IT associations gave their presentations about the activities they conducted and their achievements. During the event, the best performing local IT associations were given awards based on their performance. The award were given under 3 categories and there were 2 subcategories in each segment (1. Best Initiative for Members (a)Ahmedabad Computer Merchant Association (b) Valsad Association of IT; 2. Best Presentation(a) Surst Computer Association, (b) Vapi IT Association; 3. Best CSR Activity (a) Saurashtra Securiety & Surveillance Association, (b)Baroda It Association ).

Mr. Hitesh Patni, President of FITAG

On the occasion of the successful conclusion of their ‘President’s Conclave and Awards Ceremony,’ Mr. Hitesh Patni, President of FITAG, shares, “During this year’s event we saw a maximum number of representatives who activitively participated in the event, gave presentations and shared their experiences & opinions. Based on our criteria, a total of 6 awards were given away according to their performances. The event also included seminars and Q&A sessions and other engagements. Overall the event was very exciting, engaging and informational. We will continue to conduct annual and other periodic events for the partners. We hope FITAG will become a model federation to the associations in other states too strive to take the industry forward in their states.”

The event was sponsored by Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd and HOC Connect Pvt Ltd; and powered by Surat Computer Association. NCN has been the Media Partner of the event.

