FITAG Strengthening Gujarat’s IT Community Through Collaboration, Growth, and Knowledge Sharing

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Alok Ghelani, President of FITAG, along with Mr. Mitesh Dave (President 2016-18), Mr. Kaushik Pandya (Founder President 2009-10), and Mr. Varun Amin & Mr. Uren Patel, General Secretary of FITAG, shared insightful details about the evolution of FITAG, its ongoing initiatives, and the pivotal role of the Presidents Conclave in strengthening the IT community in Gujarat.

Could you tell us about the vision and purpose behind the Presidents Conclave?

Mr. Alok Ghelani: The Presidents Conclave is the highlight of the 8th edition of FITAG. It brings together presidents and team members from 44 IT associations across Gujarat at one single location. The event is designed to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing. Here, each association presents the activities they’ve been working on, which serves as an inspiration for others. We also welcome representatives from cities like Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, and even smaller towns like Kachchh, Bhuj, and Mandvi. This diversity truly reflects the reach of FITAG.

This year, we’ve added a special element—a technical panel discussion. This discussion will address how associations can evolve, stay motivated, and work for the benefit of their members. It’s about offering insights on how associations, big or small, can work together to achieve shared goals. We also have over 30 guest partners from leading brands, who will be networking with the association members to discuss their products and services. This collaboration strengthens the overall community and its business interests.

Could you tell us more about its inception and evolution?

Mr. Mitesh Dave: When I served as president in 2016, one of the major initiatives I introduced was the Presidents Conclave. The idea was to bring together all the association members to showcase their activities, inspire one another, and create an avenue for idea-sharing. We began with 28 associations, and in just a few years, we’ve expanded to 44, adding 2-3 new associations every year. Today, this conclave serves as an important platform for networking, idea exchange, and collaboration.

What’s particularly unique about this event is how each association shares their individual experiences and best practices. Even the smallest associations are achieving remarkable milestones, which motivates others to replicate similar successes. The Presidents Conclave has become a major source of inspiration and has contributed significantly to FITAG’s growth. We’ve made it a point to focus on understanding and addressing the specific challenges faced by our members, which has allowed us to cater to their needs more effectively.

Can you tell us about the origins of FITAG and its journey to becoming the largest IT federation in India?

Mr. Kaushik Pandya: FITAG was founded in 2008 with just 24 associations across Gujarat. The idea behind creating this federation was simple: to unite the IT industry in Gujarat under a single umbrella for mutual growth and benefit. Over the years, the federation has grown exponentially, and today we have 44 associations under FITAG, making it the largest IT federation in any Indian state.

One of FITAG’s core missions is to engage its member associations through various activities, such as technology updates, networking events, social initiatives, and cultural activities. These activities are crucial in creating a vibrant IT ecosystem in Gujarat. Through these efforts, FITAG indirectly serves around 5,000-6,000 members, and we are constantly striving to expand our reach and impact. The Presidents Conclave has become one of the key events for sharing innovative ideas and best practices, which helps to keep the ecosystem dynamic and growing.

Could you elaborate on FITAG’s five-point agenda and how it benefits the members?

Mr. Varun Amin & Mr. Uren Patel: FITAG’s five-point agenda focuses on knowledge sharing, networking, and protection for our members. Our activities revolve around these key pillars, ensuring that our members are continuously learning, connecting, and getting the support they need. One of our signature initiatives is the “IT Yatra,” where we visit 45 different cities across Gujarat to deliver new technology updates and conduct mentoring sessions on business challenges faced by our members.

In addition to that, we host the “Samanvay” activity, where FITAG’s leadership meets with association leaders to discuss critical issues related to products, services, and delivery. This creates a direct line of communication between associations and companies, facilitating problem-solving and providing members with timely solutions.

Furthermore, we actively work on raising awareness about new technologies, improving business prospects, and even providing global exposure through delegations to international exhibitions. We also aim to help our members grow by introducing new business opportunities and enhancing their technological knowledge.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FITAG

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 134