FITAG Announces the 1st National Tech Expo 2026 in Gandhinagar on 9–10 January 2026

The Federation of IT Associations of Gujarat (FITAG) is set to host the landmark 1st National FITAG Tech Expo 2026 on 9–10 January 2026 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. The expo, themed “One Vision – One Gujarat,” aims to bring together India’s entire Information & Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem on one unified platform.

Established in 2009, FITAG represents 44 IT and Surveillance Associations across Gujarat and has consistently worked to strengthen the ICT fraternity. The organization has been shaped by visionary leaders, including Founder Mr. Kaushik Pandya, whose dedication and contributions continue to inspire FITAG’s growth and industry leadership. His role in building FITAG’s foundation has been pivotal, and his guidance remains invaluable to the association’s ongoing mission. The current 2025–2027 executive team, led by President Mr. Alpesh Gevariya, carries forward this legacy of collaboration and industry empowerment.

FITAG Tech Expo 2026 is positioned to become one of India’s most influential technology events, featuring an expansive 7080 sq. m. exhibition area, 150+ exhibitors, 10,000+ visitors, 250+ national delegates, and 50+ Make in India innovators. The event will highlight cutting-edge developments across enterprise solutions, cloud, surveillance, datacenter technologies, IoT, smart devices, peripherals, printing, networking, cybersecurity, robotics, gaming, ERP/CRM, and servers & storage.

Beyond the exhibition, the expo will also offer high-value knowledge sessions, including AI/ML seminars, technical workshops, CSR initiatives, E-waste awareness activities, and extensive interaction with national media. These engagements aim to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation across all levels of the ICT community. A special FITAG Gala Dinner will also be hosted to encourage networking among national leaders, innovators, and partners.

FITAG has opened multiple sponsorship categories such as Title, Platinum, Gold, Media, Registration Desk, and more—each offering extensive branding and engagement opportunities for participating companies. Exhibitors can choose from a wide range of stall sizes between 9 sq. m. and 48 sq. m., supported by transparent pricing and flexible payment terms.

FITAG Tech Expo 2026 is poised to set a new benchmark for India’s ICT events—connecting innovation with opportunity and strengthening the nation’s digital growth ecosystem.

