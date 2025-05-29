Firstsource Launches Gigsourcing Platform to Transform the Future of Work

- Advertisement -

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leading global provider of transformational solutions and services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has announced the launch of the Firstsource Gigsourcing Platform, a next-generationcrowdsourcing solution designed to revolutionize how enterprises leverage the gig economy.

Part of the Firstsource relAIᵀᴹ suite of AI-powered solutions, the Gigsourcing Platform connects businesses with skilled, on-demand global talent. It enables cost-effective, flexible, and scalable workforce models—helping organizations streamline talent management, boost operational efficiency, and stay competitive by addressing challenges in gig worker acquisition, management, and coordination.

Mr. Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Firstsource

Mr. Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Firstsource shared, “The Firstsource Gigsourcing Platform marks a pivotal milestone in our UnBPOᵀᴹ journey, reimagining how enterprises operate and scale. As work becomes more decentralized and digital, our ability to blend AI-powered virtual agents, domain expertise, and a global freelance talent pool, empowers clients to move faster and smarter. This isn’t just about workforce flexibility—it’s about creating an entirely new operating model. We’re committed to driving non-linear growth and measurable transformation for our clients, and this platform is a core enabler of that mission.”

The platform offers an intuitive experience for both, enterprises and independent professionals:

, the platform streamlines project creation, gig worker onboarding, and performance tracking, ensuring scalable execution and superior outcomes. For gig workers, it offers seamless registration, project discovery, and automated payments, delivering a frictionless and rewarding work experience.

Mr. Hasit Trivedi, Chief Digital & AI Officer at Firstsource

Mr. Hasit Trivedi, Chief Digital & AI Officer at Firstsource added, “The Firstsource Gigsourcing Platform represents the convergence of AI, digital platforms, and workforce innovation. It goes beyond just connecting businesses with gig workers – we are building a digitally intelligent, hyper-agile ecosystem. AI-led matching, workflow orchestration, and secure integrations make it a robust sourcing engine. This platform will fundamentally reshape how work is disaggregated, how sourcing is diversified, and how scale and precision are delivered. We see gig sourcing becoming a critical pillar of enterprise transformation – redefining workforce agility in the AI era and building the future of work.”

The Firstsource Gigsourcing Platform delivers unparalleled benefits with functionalities like:

Compliance-first onboarding: alignment with regional regulations and standards.

alignment with regional regulations and standards. Comprehensive Control: efficient management of user groups roles, access, and notifications.

efficient management of user groups roles, access, and notifications. Qualification Tests: qualified freelancers selected with pre-requisite tests.

qualified freelancers selected with pre-requisite tests. Gig worker Onboarding: simplified freelancer integration, including from external partners.

simplified freelancer integration, including from external partners. Third-Party Integration: single sign-On (SSO) enabled for streamlined operations.

single sign-On (SSO) enabled for streamlined operations. Effortless Payments: hassle-free payment processes for gig workers.

Additionally, the platform’s SaaS capabilities provide:

Private Instance: enabling organizations to create their own exclusive freelancer crowd.

enabling organizations to create their own exclusive freelancer crowd. Insourcing Flexibility: facilitates internal resource allocation within the organization.

This launch follows Firstsource’s recent introduction of Agentic AI Studio, reinforcing Firstsource’s commitment to transforming the future of work through innovation. Together, the Gig Sourcing Platform and Agentic AI Studio form a comprehensive foundation to reimagine how work is sourced, executed, and scaled.

