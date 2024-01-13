Saturday, January 13, 2024
Find Your Zen with the new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

By NCN News Network
ASUS India proudly introduces the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), combining power, durability, and sustainability, in an ultraportable form factor with exciting pre-booking offers starting 13th January till 23rd January 2024. The latest laptop will be up for grabs on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, and Reliance Digital. Consumers can secure the exclusive offer worth INR 21,389 at just INR 1 which will include a Warranty Extension of 2 Years, plus 3 Years Local Accidental Damage Protection, and Branded Earbuds. Equipped with up to Intel’s AI-powered Core Ultra 7 processor, a 14” OLED touchscreen, 3K ASUS Lumina OLED Display, the newest addition comes in a 14.9mm Thin and 1.2kg light body. The much-awaited Zenbook 14 OLED is set to elevate consumers’ computing experience with its stunning display, powerful performance and sleek design.

Visit https://www.asus.com/in/content/pre-order-asus-laptops-2024/ to preorder your ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

