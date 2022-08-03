Wednesday, August 3, 2022
FiiO Launches KA2 — Powerful, Compact & Fully Balanced USB DAC/AMP

Well-known audio giant FiiO has announced one of the most powerful and highly compact USB DAC/AMP KA2. Featuring dual CS43131 DAC chips with a fully-balanced architecture and 4.4mm audio port, the KA2 is built using FiiO’s 7th-generation mechanical design. The KA2 follows the Industrial design language featuring a luxurious all-metal construction in a striking black and gold color scheme. Weighing just 12.3g, the FiiO KA2 has been designed to be one of the most compact yet powerful DAC/AMP for your devices.

FiiO, USB DAC/AMP KA2

Designed with a multi-color ring-shaped RGB LED indicator that denotes different audio bitrates in different colors, the device supports 5 digital filters that give users the freedom to adjust the output using the FiiO Control App as per their liking. Thanks to its high-performance Dual DAC architecture, the KA2 provides exceptional performance by achieving ultra-low distortion and high SNR values. Now listen to every last detail with support for DSD256 and lossless 32-bit/385kHZ PCM High-resolution audio.

Features:

•            Compact and powerful Portable USB DAC/AMP.

•            Dual CS43131 DAC chips.

•            Truly balanced design with 4.4mm balanced output.

•            Supports high-resolution audio signal decoding.

•            Five digital filters to choose from.

•            Ring-Shaped RGB indicator.

•            Supports FiiO Control App.

•            Connect with multiple devices including Android, Windows, macOS, etc.

•            Full FiiO Control App integration.

•            Hi-Res audio certified.

The FiiO KA2 is Hi-Res Audio Certified, is available in USB-C and Lightning port options, and is compatible with multiple devices including Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The Fiio KA2 DAC/Amplifier will be available in Classic Black with a 1-year warranty period.

Available on: https://www.fiio.co.in/

 

