FIEO Partners With Rubix Data Sciences to Facilitate Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Issuance to Indian Exporters

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rubix Data Sciences Pvt. Ltd (Rubix) to facilitate Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuance to Indian exporters and entities. Rubix Data Sciences is a business intelligence company offering technology and analytics based B2B Risk Management and Monitoring platform. In April 2022, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and the Legal Entity Identifier India Ltd. (LEIL) appointed Rubix as India’s first LEI Validation Agentto help clients obtain LEIs.

As part of the MoU with FIEO, Rubix will handhold Indian exporters through the documentation process and facilitate speedy and cost-effective LEI issuance. Rubix will also work with exporters to ensure the timely renewal of LEIs to keep their LEIs active.

During the signing of the MoU, Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, FIEO said that “obtaining the LEI through Rubix will help FIEO members build trust with counterparties, financial institutions, and other stakeholder organisations, regardless of the sector, because it serves as an essential identifier in both cross-border and domestic transactions and helps filter out fraudulent and fake entities that may try and register as suppliers, customers, distributors or dealers.”

“Rubix recognizes the critical role of exporters in driving India’s socio-economic growth. Given that the LEI is a global identifier, it is especially important for Indian SME exporters to obtain the LEI to stand out and be recognised in the global marketplace. It is a privilege for Rubix to assist Indian exporters in the LEI application and validation process via this partnership with FIEO,” said Mr. Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubix Data Sciences.

As part of the MoU signing ceremony, FIEO in association with Rubix organised an Online Awareness Session on RBI Guidelines on LEI Registration in India which was attended by more than 70 exporters.

Searce Achieves the Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Searce, a modern technology consulting firm that empowers businesses to be future-ready announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Data Analytics Specialization, Searce has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Data Analytics field using Google Cloud technology.

The Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

Achieving the Data Analytics specialization testifies to Searce’s proven end-to-end capabilities on Google Cloud including data ingestion, streaming, querying, exploration, analysis, storage, and cloud data warehousing.

“Businesses across all market segments and industries are looking to leverage data for gaining real-time access to powerful insights and delivering them to the point of action,” said Vrinda Khurjekar, Senior Director, North America. “By achieving this specialization, Searce has demonstrated the highest level of expertise in helping customers with mission-critical, data driven, digital transformation projects using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products and capabilities.”

“As organizations execute on their digital transformation strategies, they’re seeking out solutions and experts that can help them better understand and leverage their data,” said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud. “Achieving the Data Analytics Specialization is evidence of Searce’s commitment to providing customers with the expertise they need to leverage their data as they move along their transformation journeys.”

